Pooling our resources: Swim coach has big plans for King

The Triton swim team has a busy schedule of meets and events stretching into next spring. The Cherokee County Aquatic Center in Georgia features two indoor pools and an outdoor water park. Cooper-Carry photos The Oasis Pool at Cherokee County has become a huge attraction for families in the area north of metro Atlanta. Cooper-Carry photos

KING — Swim coach Vavina Lapham is working on a dream.

Yes, part of her dream is training young swimmers to be champions, something she’s already good at. But there is so much more running through her head.

Lapham, the founder, CEO and head coach of King Triton Aquatics, was lured back home =from Atlanta when Salem College asked her to come start the school’s Division III swim program.

A South Stokes High School grad, her family moved to the Jacksonville, Florida, area where she got into … surfing! As a high school student she was a record holder in backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle while training under coach Phyllis Steimel at the Rowan Aquatic Center in Salisbury.

She went to college first at Valdosta State and then at the University of Georgia, earning a degree in exercise and sports science. Marriage took her to Atlanta, and eventually a daughter’s interest (and success) in swimming drew her into coaching with Swim Atlanta. She came back three years ago to take the Salem position, and COVID hit soon after. She enrolled her son Brayden at Chestnut Grove Middle School, and he’s now a freshman at West Stokes. And he’s also a talented young swimmer.

Now that Lapham is back, she has plans, oh, she has plans. She formed a non-profit foundation and began planning her project: a high-tech aquatics center with a water park, a hotel and convention center. In King!

“There are so many opportunities that we can use this facility for,” she says. “It would be just the fourth pool in the state that could hold college-level meets; currently there are 158 meets spread out among three pools. But this facility will really impact hospitality in the area. I’m so excited about it… the impact will be huge. It’s what this community needs.”

The pool would have 10 lanes and would seat 700 spectators. In addition to meets and practices for competitors, she envisions programs with the local school system, hosting Senior Games, teaching water safety and drowning prevention courses.

The complex, Lapham says, would be modeled after the facility at Cherokee County, Georgia, which offers two indoor and one outdoor pool. The site offers a myriad of classes, leagues and activities, and the outdoor leisure pool includes a water playground, two water slides, play areas, pavilions, restrooms, locker rooms, and cabana rentals.

The $19 million Greensboro Aquatic Center at the Coliseum complex is a state-of-the-art facility that has hosted USA and NCAA meets, and is where the Triton team is currently practicing. “I drive there on a daily basis and know swimming is growing in popularity in the Triad. There are folks who drive from Virginia just so their kids can train there.”

Lapham has her eye on a piece of property behind the shopping center on Mountain View Road at the junction with Highway 66. She believes the whole project will cost in the neighborhood of $20 million.

The non-profit will hold its first major event – a black tie fundraiser – Saturday night at the Maple Chase Country Club on Germanton Road in Winston-Salem. All the tickets for the “Goggles Gala” sold out, meaning “Coach V’s” project is getting off to a solid start. Proceeds will go to both the new facility and scholarships for swim students.

One special guest will be University of Virginia’s Head Coach Todd Desorbo, who was also the assistant coach for the U.S. Olympic Swim Team in Tokyo.

Lapham says she sees a huge underserved area in Stokes County along with Surry and Rockingham counties.

“Why would we locate in King? Because I’m from here. Why would it be anywhere else?”

The week before last Lapham met with N.C. Sen. Phil Berger to talk about the potential economic impact to the community and the county. By being a non-profit, the Foundation can apply for government and private grants. “I know the money is out there,” she said.

Lapham has also been talking to county leaders like Economic Development Director Will Carter and Arts Council Director Eddy McGee.

“Eddy told me ‘you’re going to be told no a lot.’ But I’m trying to be aggressive on this. I believe in this so much, and I’m very passionate about swimming. And Triangle Aquatics in Cary has shown it can be done.”

She hopes the project is completed in 2023.

The biggest challenge, she says, is creating the hospitality network to make the facility, the water park and the hotel all be successful.

Among the items listed on the organization’s website is that there is never any practice or meet scheduled on Sundays.

“As a Christian I lean strongly on my values,” she said. “The goal is really to develop leaders.”

While in Atlanta, Lapham coached a couple of the best teams in the country and placed 46 swimmers into Division I programs in the last 10 years. She also had three qualify for the Olympic trials, although none of the three made it to Tokyo.

“That’s a goal,” she says, “to have one of my swimmers make the Olympics.”

For more information about all of these opportunities, you can email vavina@kingtritonaquatics.com.