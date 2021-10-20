School board protests quarantine rules

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education approved sending a strongly worded resolution to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services protesting the current quarantine rules.

The department’s “Strong Schools NC Public Health Tool Kit,” which the local system has been following, called for a 10-day period of quarantine for those students who have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter, addressed to NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Many Cohen, asks for an easing of restrictions now that the statistics for the state are going back down after the spike in cases caused by the Delta variant.

Board Chair Cheryl Knight called those guidelines “an overreach.” She had written a first draft of the letter, and the board asked its attorney, Fred Johnson, to work on a second draft.

The resolution was unanimously approved and each member said they would add their signature.

The state says if all students are masked and one gets sick, then only the sick child goes home. If no masks are being worn and a child gets sick, everyone in their class that has been closer than six feet for longer than 15 minutes will be told to quarantine for 10 days.

“This forces an unnecessary amount of students to stay home and potentially get behind even with virtual learning,” Knight said. “This restrictive rule is the state’s way of forcing masks or knowing without them there will be lots of days at home for many students. … I personally do not want masks to be worn but with the state rules and the need to keep students in school as much as possible it makes this a very difficult situation, with the worst case scenario being the schools are closed.”

The CDC website says to “quarantine if you have been in close contact (within 6 feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone who has COVID-19, unless you have been fully vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated do NOT need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms.”

The state’s guidance goes on to say that if a student has a close contact, the student won’t need to quarantine if both students are wearing face masks.

“The quarantine rules continue to frustrate us,” said Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice at one point. “Without masks, each positive student was knocking out ten other students a day.” He added that his decision to require masks for students and staff was “100 percent because of the quarantine rules, and not some political statement.”

Rice said he had personally appealed to the DHHS and the Department of Public Instruction for relief of the guidelines, and added that the state office “governs what our local Health Department must do.”

To that end, Board member Pat Messick said the letter should go to Dr. Cohen in Raleigh but not to local Health Director Tammy Martin. Rice said he had run the letter by Martin to see if she was OK with it and that she also supported it.”

“The idea of all this is to keep kids in school,” said Board member Dwayne Bryant.

One statistic that Rice mentioned was that out of the 634 students who have been quarantined, only 16 – or 2.5% – have tested positive for the coronavirus. “Ninety-seven of our students have been quarantined for nothing,” he said.

In his COVID update, Dr. Rice said that as of Monday afternoon, the system had five active cases among staff and 27 among students, with total of 39 and 317, respectively, since the start of this school term. He added that there had been “a couple of close calls on clusters” last week but the cases fell short of the level to be designated a “cluster.” He said that school numbers, like the county’s numbers, are “going down in a sawtooth way.”

In the time for public comments, Dustin Marshall wondered “why can we stop our Health Department at the (school) door and tell her to go on about her business? It’s time for our Sheriff and County Commissioners to step up.” And Candi Fie begged Board members to answer several questions that she had. “You don’t just have to stare at me,” she said. A couple of the Board members did respond, including with the fact that the local Health Department must follow state guidance just as the schools must do.

In other business the Board:

● Approved the Personnel report.

● Approved an agreement with Insight Human Services for a leadership program for grades K-5.

● Recognized Susan Long, the preschool coordinator, who has completed training and certification for the TEACCH Autism Program offered by UNC.

● Received an update on school nutrition from Lisa Dillon, who said he staff continues to work hard in the midst of a personnel shortage. “There are no subs on our sub list,” she said. “Every day is crazy.” Dillon also talked about shortages in some food items because of supply chain issues, and items that are available “are sometimes double or triple the price.”

● Heard from Karen Barker an update on the new ClearTouch screens being added to each classroom. The estimated date of competition of this effort is Nov. 23, she said. An assessment has been made of all the classrooms, Barker said, and a training video has been shared with each school for teachers to watch.

● Reviewed Series 6000 of school policies with attorney Fred Johnson.

● Received a financial update from Lanette Moore.

● Heard an update from Anna McGee on the LETRS training, which indicated some softening by the DPI on scheduling. McGee also said that there would be a stipend for those who complete the training, but the amount of the stipend could not be determined until a state budget is approved. She also shared results of a survey done among teachers regarding this specialized training for reading.

● Discussed school policies on threats and harassment and bullying, something Knight called “an ongoing issue. … the (reporting) hotlines are full.” “A lot of times the victim is punished worse than the bully,” Bryant said. “It takes four (offenses) before the bully gets any real punishment. … We’ve had kids commit suicide or attempt suicide because of bullying.” Academics Director Doug Rose outlined the current punishments and said “The hardest thing is getting the victims to come forward and speak to administrators.” Board member Mike Rogers added “One in ten is probably reported. Forty is a big number but it’s probably 400.” “We need to communicate that this will not be tolerated,” said Board member Von Robertson. “We need to put some teeth in our punishments.”