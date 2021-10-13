King Rotary spins off a satellite

Olivia Calloway, president of the new Rotary club, works a saw at this past weekend’s Mission Blitz. Rotary Satellite Club of King/Stokes County members helped with the Mission Blitz as one of the club’s service projects. Andrea Lawson paddles a kayak to help pick up trash on the river. The Rotary Satellite Club of King/Stokes County recently held an installation ceremony at Town and Country with district Rotary officials on hand including District Governor-Elect Debbie Scott from Sanford. Neill Caldwell | The Stokes News

KING — A new satellite has been launched, but you can’t see it in the sky.

The Rotary Satellite Club of King/Stokes County has been approved by Rotary International as an official club. There are 11 members who are also considered members of the sponsor club, the King Rotary Club, which has been around for a long while.

A kickoff celebration was held recently at the Town & Country restaurant, with an official member induction ceremony and the installation of officers.

“Our club is official and we want to get things going,” said Olivia Calloway, the City of King’s Parks and Recreation director and the president of the new club. “We have some really eager member who are ready to start doing projects. We had ‘interest’ meetings and they were planning service projects. We’ve got some people champing at the bit to start doing things community service-wise. We’ve hit the ground running.”

And start they have, with two service projects already checked off. On a recent sunny day club members paddled out onto the Dan River in kayaks to pick up trash, a lot of it. And this past weekend the Satellite Club was part of the local church Mission Blitz, working on homes in the King area.

“One of the challenges is balancing the fund-raising side of it,” said Jackie Jackson of Ireland Insurance, the Satellite Club’s president-elect.” The host club has a history of how they’ve done the fund-raising and have an established base. We’re starting with zero dollars. Our projects need to be hands-on because we don’t have the funds. We’re going to have to figure out what fund-raising looks like for us in the future.”

“So we’re looking at community service projects that don’t require a lot of cash up front,” Calloway added.

“And of course we’ll look for ways to partner with the host club,” Jackson said. “We are connected. We’re not trying to do everything on our own.”

That’s part of the reason Jackson is attending meetings for both clubs, to facilitate ways of combining efforts.

The majority of the new members are totally new to Rotary, with the exception of Patty Snyder and Andrea Lawson.

Factors in the creation of this satellite group included frequency of meetings, dues and the early start time for the established club’s weekly 7 o’clock breakfast meetings at P.B. Clark’s restaurant every Thursday.

“That was the inspiration for the start of this new club,” Calloway said. “We wanted to be a part of Rotary and its community service mission. But we didn’t want to do the 7 a.m. meeting.”

“We still want to do the good work of Rotary,” Jackson added, “but this is an alternative approach: meeting less often, meeting at a different time, and a different dues structure. Those things really drove the original conversations, and really how we attracted a crowd. There are very few new members of the base club who would have ever signed on to the host club, not because they didn’t agree with the mission, but because it just didn’t fit with their schedule.”

Jackson said that Rotary International is recognizing the need for alternative approaches to attracting members, especially younger members. “What fits for one group doesn’t fit for all,” she said.

“I think we’re part of a trend in the larger Rotary sphere,” Calloway said. “Satellite clubs are popping up all over the place. … So we’re figuring out as we go along.”

“There’s not a ton of definition in how it all works,” Jackson said. “So it’s kind of cool to be a part of that.”

The average age of the core group of the Satellite Club is quite a bit younger than the host club, but Calloway said that was not intentional. “I think it’s more a product of who was involved and who we know,” she said. “We reached out to our networks first. We’re certainly open to anyone of any age.”

Meetings are monthly – on the third Thursday of month at 4:30 p.m. – and service projects will be at least quarterly. With intention, the location will move around to different places in the county. “That’s definitely something we want to emphasize because there is a Rotary Club in King and we wanted to be intentional about including all of Stokes County,” said Calloway. “There are a lot of needs out in the county that we can address. But we’re kind of going back to the roots of Rotary when you rotate. That’s why it’s called Rotary.”

The group’s next meeting is Thursday, Oct. 21, at 4:30 pm at Fannie and Ira’s in King. If you’re interested, reach out to Calloway at ocalloway@ci.king.nc.us.

Calloway says the goal at the start is simple: “Just to be a productive part of our community,” she says.

“To me the mission is no different than Rotary International’s or the host club’s: it’s the service work in the community… making a difference, and building relationships,” Jackson added. “We’re bringing together another group of people who will get to know one another better.”