King Police Reports

Johnny Ray Cain Jr., 34, of King, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana on Aug. 5. He was to appear in court Sept. 7.

Larry David Clark, 44, of Mount Airy, was arrested Aug. 4 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,500 and he has an Oct. 7 trial date.

Stephanie Katherine Cook, 28, of King, was arrested on Aug. 3 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $5,000. She received an Oct. 7 court date.

Steven Andrew Catron, 32, of King, was charged with assault on a female on Aug. 3. He had a Sept. 10 trial.

James Bradley Crouse, 28, of Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 3. He was to go before a judge on Sept. 7.

Carly Ann Reece Spann, 21, of King, was arrested Aug. 1 for felony larceny of a motor vehicle. Her bond was $7,500 and she was to be in court on Aug. 18.

Jared Brian Grayson Moorefield, 26, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on a driving while license revoked charge on July 30. Bond was $5,000. His trial date was Aug. 11.

Brandon Lee Lankford, 35, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on July 30. Bond was $2,500 and he was due in a Danbury courtroom on Aug. 2.

Steve Alan Forester Jr., 37, of Mount Airy, was arrested on July 29 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $5,000 and he had a Sept. 14 court date.

Jon Aaron Ingram, 27, of King, was arrested on July 28 for felony forgery of endorsement and felony obtaining property by false pretenses. His bond was set at $30,000. His trial was Aug. 2.

Brooke Nichole Davis, 37, of Winston-Salem, was charged July 26 with possession of drug paraphernalia. She had an Aug. 10 court date.

Shayla Natasha Long, 38, of Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny July 26. She was assigned a Sept. 21 court appearance.

Cameron Davis White, 24, of King, was arrested on July 25 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $5,000 and he had an Aug. 10 trial date.

Dusty Colt Blevins, 32, of Mount Airy, was charged July 25 with driving while impaired. He had an Aug. 10 court date.

Steven Bradley Riggs, 30, of Mount Airy, was arrested on July 25 for domestic violence protection violation, assault by pointing a gun and simple assault. His trial was Aug. 27.

Mark Alan Roberts, 55, of Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on July 25. He was to be in court Sept. 14.

Andrew Walter Clark, 18, of King, was arrested July 24 on a felony larceny by employee charge. Bond was $3,000 and he was to appear in court on Sept. 8.

Christopher Tyler Pruett, 30, of King, was arrested on July 24 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $5,000 and he had a court date on Aug. 10.

Seth David Day, 24, of Kernersville, was charged July 24 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date was Sept. 14.

Daniel Esteban Mendiola, 43, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on July 21. Bond was $500. He was due in court on Aug. 3.

LeeAnn Casandra, 31, of Lexington, was charged on July 20 with possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance. She was to be in court on Aug. 10.

Donnie Lee Holt, 40, of Pinnacle, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on July 7. He had an Aug. 10 trial date.

***

Police investigated the theft of a 1996 Nissan Quest van from a resident on Ingram Drive on Sept. 7.

On Sept. 2 the King Walmart reported the theft of $96.39 by a suspect making the fraudulent return of an item.

Cooke Rentals on Industrial Drive said that a customer had failed to return rental property on Sept. 2. The item rented was a Deckover trailer valued at $4,500. Back on July 28, Cooke reported a Bobcat zero-turn mower was rented out and not returned. Its value was $5,250.

A King resident reported damage to one of the tires on his Ford F150 truck on Sept. 1. The damage was $230.

On Aug. 31 a King man reported the theft of more than $15,000 by a subject using his identity illegally.

Someone broke into the outbuilding of a King residence and stole several tools, according to a report. The total estimated value of the items was about $1,300.

The Walmart on Ingram Drive reported a shoplifter on Aug. 7, a report said.

The Dollar General in King reported the theft of about $125 in merchandise by a shoplifter on Aug. 1.

On July 22 the 7-11 on South Main Street reported to police that someone passed a counterfeit bill.