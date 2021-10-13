Sheriff’s Report

Steven Hurley Branch, 63, of Yadkinville, was arrested Sept. 28 for misdemeanor assault on a female. Bond was $1,000 and is was to be in court on Oct. 11.

Joseph Clinton Adams, 44, of Pfafftown, was charged Sept. 28 with two counts of failure to appear in court, one in Stokes County and one in Haywood County. His bond was $12,000. He is to appear in a Danbury courtroom on Oct. 26.

Christopher Joseph Smith, 50, of Danbury, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on Sept. 28. Bond was $1,000. His trial date was Oct. 4.

Joshua Jeffery Blackburn, 35, of Mount Airy, was charged Sept.28 with failure to appear in Stokes court. His bond was $10,000. He is to be in court on Oct. 26.

Dennis William Stultz, 27, of Germanton, was charged Sept.28 with failure to appear in Stokes court. His bond was $2,000. He is to appear in court on Oct. 26.

David Kent Whitaker, 48, of King, was arrested on Sept. 27 for 11 counts felony larceny of a firearm and also felony larceny. His bond was $5,000 and he had a Sept. 30 court appearance.

Brian Kevin Payne, 44, of Westfield, was arrested Sept. 27 for several charges in Surry County: felony obtaining property by false pretenses, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, two counts misdemeanor larceny and two misdemeanor counts possession of stolen goods. Bond was $5,000. His trial date was Oct. 6.

Henry Albert Jones, 58, of Germanton, was arrested Sept. 25 for felony second-degree murder, plus two counts of failure to appear in Forsyth County court and probation violation, also in Forsyth. His bond was $1,002.213. He was given a Sept. 27 appearance before a judge in Danbury.

Precious Ashley Mills, 26, of Madison, was arrested for possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 25. She is due in court Oct. 26.

Kristy Anna Whitaker, 37, of Belews Creek, was charged Sept.24 with failure to appear in Stokes court. Bond was $300 and she is to be in court on Oct. 4.

Ann Lucille Hall, 61, of Sandy Ridge, was charged on Sept. 24 with assault on a government official and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, both misdemeanors. Bond was $500. Her trial date was Sept. 28.

Jerry Dale Loftis Jr., 50, of Reidsville, was charged Sept.24 with failure to appear in Stokes court. His bond was $5,000 and he was to be in court Sept. 28.

Clara Beatrice Southern, 45, of Ararat, was charged Sept. 24 with cyberstalking. She was to be in court on Oct. 12.

Derina Dee Pyles, 46, of Westfield, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on Sept. 24. Her court date was Oct. 1.

Devin Dwayne Meadows, 25, of Pilot Mountain, was charged Sept.23 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. His bond was $300. He was to appear in court on Oct. 5.

Joshua Adam Mayse, 30, of Kinston, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitor, a felony, on Sept. 22. Bond was $1,000 and he received an Oct. 6 court appearance.

Bobby Wayne Garner, 34, of Browns Summit, was charged Sept. 22 with misdemeanor larceny in Caswell County. His bond was $1,000. He is to appear in a Caswell court on Oct. 27.

Brian Kevin Payne, 44, of Westfield, was arrested on Sept. 22 for felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of stolen goods. He also had a warrant out on a prior misdemeanor larceny charge. His bond was set at $42,500 and he was to appear in court on Sept. 27.

Zachary Scott Posey, 38, of King, was arrested Sept. 21 for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of stolen goods. Bond was $55,000. He is to be in court Oct. 19.

Christy Ayers Craver, 51, of King, was charged with failure to pay child support on Sept. 21. Her bond was $389.55 and she was to be in court Sept. 23.

Michael Lee Barker, 31, of Dobson, was arrested on Sept. 21 for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, possession of stolen property from a construction site, possession of burglary tools, larceny from a construction site and conspiracy for breaking and entering a building. His bond was $25,000. His court date is Oct. 19.

Michael Dee McHone, 47, of Germanton, was arrested on Sept. 20 for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, both in Guilford County, plus resisting an officer. Bond was $38,000. His trial date is Nov. 15.

Terry Lee Cardwell Jr., 51, of Madison, was arrested on Sept. 20 for felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was also charged with failure to appear in Rockingham County court on a prior charge. His bond was $30,000. His court date was Sept. 28.

Patricia Ann Newman, 37, of Winston-Salem, was charged Sept.20 with failure to appear in Surry County court. His bond was $500. He is to be in court on Nov. 8 in Dobson.

Laura Katernia Butcher, 23, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Sept. 19 for felony possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist, delay and obstructing an officer, revoked registration and no car insurance. Bond was $5,000 and she has a Nov. 16 court appearance.

Paul Travis Priddy, 40, of Germanton, was charged on Sept.18 with driving while license revoked and fictitious license tag. He is to go before a judge on Dec. 7.

Kathryn Leigh Capes, 38, of Winston-Salem, was charged Sept. 17 with driving while license revoked and fictitious license tag. She is due in court on Oct. 19.

Hollie Marie Bray, 37, of Winston-Salem, was charged Sept. 8 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond was $3,000 and she is to be in court Oct. 13.

Tiyunna Lashay Hauser, 22, of Winston-Salem, was charged Sept. 8 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond was $5,000. She was given an Oct. 13 court appearance.

Robert Wilmer Alpaugh Jr., 47, of Pine Hall, was charged with communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun on Sept. 4. He was to be in court Sept. 29.

Dahna Massey Young, 62, of Walnut Cove, was charged Sept. 3 with communicating threats and second-degree trespass. Bond was $500 and she was due in court Sept. 7.

Matthew Scott Frazier, 32, of Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court, both in Stokes County, Aug. 26. Bond was $1.334 and he was due in court Sept. 8.

James Ray Carter, 53, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Aug. 25. Bond was $500 and he was due in court Sept. 20.

Payton Cole Burgess, 27, no address, was arrested Aug. 25 for assault on a female and injury to personal property. He had a Sept. 8 trial date. Burgess was also charged on Aug. 2 with running a red light and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He was to be in court on Sept. 10 on those charges.

Jessie David Coker, 22, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in court on Aug. 24. Bond was $300 and he is due in court in Danbury on Oct. 6.

James William Welch, 45, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Aug. 24 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $75,000, and he was to go before a judge on Aug. 25.

Teddy Ray Goins Jr., 42, of Lawsonville, was charged on Aug. 22 with communicating threats, injury to personal property and resisting an officer. Bond was $5,000. His trial date was Sept. 13.

Timothy James Johnson, 27, of King, was charged with communicating threats and cyberstalking on Aug. 22. He had a Sept. 13 trial date.

Samuel Moir Hutchins, 45, of Tobaccoville, was charged Aug. 20 with assault on a female. He was due in court Sept. 14.

Bryan Waren Hiatt, 40, of King, was charged with communicating threats on Aug. 19. He was to be in court Sept. 8.

Kevin Ray Hatcher, 50, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear in Rockingham County court on Aug. 19. His bond was $5,000 and he was to appear in court Sept. 9 in Reidsville.

Loretta Ann Hayes, 56, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Aug. 19 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Her bond was $55,000. She was given an Oct. 20 trial date.

Lonnie Curtis Bass Jr., 66, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Aug. 19 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond was $60,000 and he has an Oct. 20 trial.

Michael Charles Stull, 33, of Pinnacle, was charged Aug. 19 with assault with a deadly weapon and assault inflicting serious injury. No bond or trial date was listed.

Nicole Marie Bowers, 26, of Madison, was charged Aug. 18 with failure to appear in Rockingham County court. Her bond was $1,000. She is due in court in Wentworth on Sept. 27.

Christina Hall, 28, of Walnut Cove, was charged on Aug. 18 with failure to appear in Stokes court. Her bond was $3,000 and she is to appear in court Sept. 28.

Christopher Tyler Pruett, 30, of King, was charged Aug. 17 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond was $5,000 and he received a Sept. 15 trial date.

Robin Nicole Stupakewicz, 37, of Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in Rockingham County court on Aug. 16. Bond was $1,000. She was due in court Aug. 23 in Wentworth.

Zachary Ty Johnson, 24, of Westfield, was arrested on Aug. 15 for assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. He was to be in court Sept. 7.

Randy Lynn Mabe Jr., 30, of Pinnacle, was charged on Aug. 15 for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $5,000 and he received a Sept. 14 court date.

Sarah Marie Webster, 20, of Lawsonville, was arrested Aug. 15 with felony possession of heroin. Her bond was $500 and she had an Aug. 17 court appearance. On the same day, Webster was also charged with three felonies: breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond on those charges was $2,500, and she was assigned a court date of Sept. 1.

Eric Mitchell Mills, 18, of Germanton, was charged with driving with no operator’s license and having a fictitious license plate on Aug. 14. He is to be in court on Oct. 26.

Tony Ray Burbank, 56, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Aug. 14 for resisting, delaying and obstructing an office, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. Bond was $10,000. His court date is Oct. 26.

Rikki Jene Sawley, 28, of Greensboro, was arrested Aug. 13 on multiple charges: one count each of failure to appear in court on prior charges in Stokes, Randolph and Guilford counties, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was a combined $14,000. She had court appearances assigned for Aug. 23 in Asheboro, Aug. 30 in Greensboro and Sept. 15 in Danbury.

Bryson Javon Miller, 19, of Greensboro, was arrested on Aug. 13 for two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving left of center. He also was charged with failure to appear in Guilford County court. Bond was $25,500 and he was to be in court in Danbury on Sept. 15.

Randy Lee Parks Jr., 33, of Pine Hall, was arrested Aug. 11 for felony larceny and felony obtaining property by false pretenses charges from Davidson County. His bond was $3,000 and he was to be in court in Lexington on Aug. 31.

Michael Wayne Galloway, 61, of King, was arrested on Aug. 10 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Bond was $5,000 and he had an Aug. 17 trial date.

Matthew William Ring, 30, of King, was charged Aug. 9 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond was set at $500 and he was to be in a Kernersville courtroom on Aug. 24.

Adrian O’Neil Mitchell, 42, of Walnut Cove, was charged with communicating threats and making harassing phone calls on Aug. 9. He was to appear in court Aug. 23.

Jason Michael Setzer Jr., 33, of High Point, was charged Aug. 9 with failure to appear in Stokes court. Bond was $40,000. He is due in court Oct. 11.

Matthew William Ring, 30, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County on a previous DWI charge on Aug. 9. Bond was $500. He was to appear in court on Aug. 24.

Paul Anthony Spencer, 43, of Mount Airy, was charged with simple assault on Aug. 7 at Stateline Raceway. No bond or trial information was listed on the report.

Coty Lee Edmonds, 30, of Asheboro, was charged with simple assault on Aug. 7 at Stateline Raceway for attacking a driver involved in a crash on the track, the arrest report says. “Edmonds ran from the opposite side of the track as a spectator through the infield to the start-finish line,” according to the report, and “clothes-lined a driver he believed was causing a threat to his friend.” No bond or court date was listed.

Casey Ryan Goolsby, 22, of Walnut Cove, was picked up on a fugitive warrant on Aug. 6. His bond was $50,000 and he was given a Sept. 7 trial date.

Keyli Esperansa Rosales, 22, of Godwin, was charged Aug. 5 with failure to appear in Johnston County court on a prior charge. Bond was $250 and he had a Sept. 7 court date in Smithfield.

Omar Caro, 45, of Westfield, was charged Aug. 5 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana. He was due in court Sept. 15.

Michael Reed Collins Jr., 29, of King, was arrested on Aug. 5 for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony possession of stolen goods. His bond was $10,000. He had an Aug. 17 court appearance.

Terrell Lekendric Dixon, 35, of Westfield, was charged on Aug. 4 with speeding 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, and driving while license revoked. He was to be in court on Sept. 15.

Charles Justin Satterfield, 21, of Walnut Cove, was charged with injury to personal property Aug. 3. Bond was $1,200. His court date was Aug. 17.

Jessie David Coker, 22, of Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana on Aug. 3. He had an Aug. 21 trial date.

Charles Garrett Coker, 23, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Aug. 3 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault on a female. No bond was listed. His trial date was Aug. 17.

Shane Alexander Gilliam, 30, of Kernersville, on Aug. 2 was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with no operator’s license. His bond was $1,500 and he was due in court Aug. 18.

Allie Marie White, 29, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Aug. 2 for felony eluding arrest in a motor vehicle, resisting an office, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. White’s bond was set at $10,000. Her trial date was Sept. 15.

Francisco Rico Noble, 31, of Walnut Cove, was charged Aug. 2 with three counts of failure to appear in area courtrooms, one each in Stokes, Forsyth and Rockingham counties. He was also charged with resisting an officer, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was $31,000. His trial date was Sept. 15.

Joshua Jeffery Blackburn, 35, of Mount Airy, was charged on Aug. 1 with misdemeanor child abuse, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $10,000, and he was due in court Aug. 17.

Dustin McRae Smith, 26, of Sandy Ridge, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on Aug. 1 on previous charges including felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor child abuse. His bond was $10,000 and he had an Aug. 24 trial date.

Sandra Yvonne Goins, 21, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear on Aug. 1. Her bond was $10,000. She was to be in court on Sept. 15.

Jeffery Marcus McBride, 46, of King, was arrested on Aug. 1 for felony possession of stolen goods, a scooter that had been reported stolen. Bond was $5,000 and his trial date was Sept. 14.

Courtney Adele Williams, 23, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on July 29 for two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $20,000. Her court date was set for July 30.

Christopher Lee Boles, 36, of Germanton, was arrested July 29 for two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $50,000 and he was to appear in court on Aug. 18.

Scott Owen Algiere, 29, of Winston-Salem, was charged July 29 with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, simples possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His court date was Aug. 18.

Breece Love Brinkley, 21, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on July 29 for possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $20,000. Her trial date was Aug. 18.

Someone broke into a storage building in Walnut Cove on Sept. 7 and stole multiple items, including a Honda tiller, two Poulan chainsaws, an Echo backpack leafblower, a Stihl weeder, a Poulan pole saw, a Simplicity lawnmower, a Yard Machine lawnmower and a Husqvarna lawnmower. The total value of the items taken was more than $14,000.

A baseball field in Danbury was vandalized on Sept. 5, a report stated.

A window air conditioner was reported stolen from a residence in King on Sept. 4.

Several tools were reported stolen from a residence in King on Sept. 4, including a push mower, a Shop-vac unit, a toolbox and a Dewalt drill. The total value was about $1,000.

Persons who rented East Walnut Cove Park were investigated Aug. 30 for damaging the property and littering after they did not clean up after themselves.

On Aug. 30 a black 1998 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from a Madison residence. The vehicle was valued at $4,000.

The Dollar General on Dodgetown Road reported a shoplifter taking beer and ice on Aug. 30.

A vandalism incident was investigated in Westfield on Aug. 28.

A Lenovo laptop valued at $350 was reported stolen from an apartment in King on Aug. 28.

Deputies investigated a report of someone shooting out the windows of a residence in Danbury with a BB gun on Aug. 28.

A Sandy Ridge resident reported the theft of several items from his residence on Aug. 27, and that someone had taken his vehicle. Among the stolen items were 200 silver dollars worth $6,000, plus a Wii game system, a Stihl chainsaw and several weapons: a S&W .45 caliber pistol, two Beretta .25 caliber pistols and a Colt .32 caliber revolver. The value of the pistols was just under $2,000. The vehicle was a 1994 Chevrolet quad cab truck, burgundy in color, and valued at $5,000.

A 1984 Ford truck, orange and white in color and valued at just over $7,000, was reported stolen from an abandoned gas station with a Madison address on Aug. 27.

A Germanton man reported on Aug. 27 that he has been receiving harassing phone calls.

On Aug. 27 a Westfield resident reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a Springfield 9mm pistol valued at $550.

A Generac generator and a Stihl BR800 leafblower were among items reported stolen from an enclosed trailer on a construction site in King on Aug. 27. The total value of the items was $1,300.

Deputies investigated, on Aug. 26, a report of animal cruelty in King, where a dog was reported to be tied up without shade, shelter or water. A similar report in Walnut Cove, where dogs were being allowed to run off the owner’s property, was investigated on Aug. 23, and a report of aggressive dogs in Pinnacle was investigated on Aug. 25.