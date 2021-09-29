Health Department giving COVID vaccine booster shots

LifeBrite nurses handled the vaccinations at both the Danbury and King events, which were organized by the Piedmont Triad Regional Commission.

The Stokes County Health Department announced this week that it has begun giving the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

The following will be able to receive the Pfizer booster include:

• people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings;

• those aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions;

• people 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions; and

• persons aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

Moderna has not been approved as of yet for the booster dose, but we are giving Moderna to those that are immunocompromised,” said Health Director Tammy Martin.

“People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. Individuals will need to bring their vaccine card so we can verify that it has been six months since your last dose.”

Call 336-593-2401 and leave a message if you are interested in receiving the booster, or email covid19@co.stokes.nc.us.

In terms of the week’s local COVID statistics, Stokes County passed a sad milestone over the weekend by now having more than 100 deaths. As of Tuesday, there have been 101 deaths in the county, 5,941 confirmed positive cases (up by 82 in the past week), 5,619 recovered cases, and 321 active cases (with 13 in the hospital).

That’s actually an improvement, as on Monday there were just under 300 active cases reported, and on Sept. 23 there were 419 active cases.

● The Piedmont Triad Regional Council has sponsored two mass vaccination events over the past two weeks and has plans for more. For the Danbury event there were 79 vaccinations, with 39 of those being first-time doses. For the King event last week, there were 71 vaccinations, with 33 of those being first doses.

● Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:

• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

● Thousands of North Carolinians who received two doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago are now eligible for a third booster dose. Rochelle Walensky,Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, said two groups “should” get the third dose: individuals 65 and older; and individuals 50-64 with underlying medical conditions. Two additional groups — individuals 18-64 with underlying conditions and those who have increased risk from occupational or institutional settings— “may” get the shot, according to her recommendation. “At CDC, we are tasked with analyzing complex, often imperfect data to make concrete recommendations that optimize health,” Walensky said. “In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good.”

Recipients may go to any provider for a booster. “There is no need for people to go back to the location where they received their original vaccines — most COVID-19 vaccination locations can provide Pfizer boosters,” according to the DHHS.





● About 200 Novant Health employees have been fired for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program, the system said in a statement Monday. Novant disclosed Sept. 21 that 1.4% of its overall workforce, or 375 employees, faced job termination following a five-day unpaid suspension. Those employees work across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient facilities. Novant unveiled its mandatory vaccination policy on July 22, saying at the time it would require full compliance by Sept. 15. “Last week, nearly 200 additional team members came into compliance, increasing that rate across Novant Health to over 99%,” Novant said. “So fewer than 200 were non-compliant.”

● September is now North Carolina’s third deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic, with deaths spiking since a summer surge in cases due to the delta variant. So far in September, 1,294 people in North Carolina have died due to the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Only January and December — 3,024 and 2,090 deaths respectively — have higher monthly death tolls. And the increase in deaths over the past several weeks has been stark. The Delta variant is a mutation of the coronavirus that’s more than twice as contagious as the original strain, according to the CDC. More than 97% of sequenced virus in North Carolina is Delta, latest CDC data show.

● Pfizer said Tuesday it has submitted COVID-19 vaccine data on children ages 5 to 11 to the US Food and Drug Administration for initial review, but are not yet seeking emergency use authorization. This is the first submission of data to the FDA for a vaccine for younger children. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older and has an EUA for people ages 12 to 15.

Last week, Pfizer released details of a Phase 2/3 trial that showed its COVID vaccine was safe and generated a “robust” antibody response in children ages 5 to 11. The trial included 2,268 participants ages 5 to 11 and used a two-dose regimen of the vaccine administered 21 days apart. This trial used a 10-microgram dose — smaller than the 30-microgram dose that has been used for those 12 and older.

● As the annual flu season coincides with the COVID pandemic for the second time, state public health officials caution there could be a significant increase in flu cases, particularly if mask wearing wanes and more individuals fail to adhere to indoor social distancing guidelines. The flu season begins being tracked on Oct. 1 and typically lasts six months, although it has lingered into mid-May in recent years. The CDC recommends flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine.