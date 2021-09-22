A record attendance week at the Fair

A youngster take aim at a Midway game of chance. Bri Hopkins is ‘The Guesser,’ offering to guess fair-goers’ age and weight, a Fair feature since time immemorial. This giant Rhode Island Red rooster was an attraction at the County Fair last week in King.

