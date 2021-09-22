A record attendance week at the Fair

September 22, 2021 Stokes News News, Top Stories 0
Fun at the Stokes County Agricultural Fair was helped by near-perfect weather and big crowds.

Fun at the Stokes County Agricultural Fair was helped by near-perfect weather and big crowds.

<p>A youngster take aim at a Midway game of chance.</p>

A youngster take aim at a Midway game of chance.

<p>Bri Hopkins is ‘The Guesser,’ offering to guess fair-goers’ age and weight, a Fair feature since time immemorial.</p>

Bri Hopkins is ‘The Guesser,’ offering to guess fair-goers’ age and weight, a Fair feature since time immemorial.

<p>This giant Rhode Island Red rooster was an attraction at the County Fair last week in King.</p>

This giant Rhode Island Red rooster was an attraction at the County Fair last week in King.

Fun at the Stokes County Agricultural Fair was helped by near-perfect weather and big crowds.

A youngster take aim at a Midway game of chance.

Bri Hopkins is ‘The Guesser,’ offering to guess fair-goers’ age and weight, a Fair feature since time immemorial.

This giant Rhode Island Red rooster was an attraction at the County Fair last week in King.