100 … and counting

KING – The year 1921 was the start of a new era in America, and several notable people were born, like Nancy Reagan, Lana Turner and John Glenn. Not to mention the invention of the Band-Aid and the first Miss America pageant.

Add Robert Dee Spainhour to that list.

On Sunday his family surprised him with a huge party at the Community Building at Recreation Acres, with cupcakes and dozens of old family photos scattered around the tables. And a parade of well-wishers.

“Last week they asked me if I had anything planned for Sunday evening and I told them I don’t plan that far ahead,” Spainhour said with a grin. “But after church they took me on a little trip and we ended up here.

To meet him you’d probably guess he was in his early 80s. He still lives at home, drives and is sharp as a tack.

The fourth of 12 children, Spainhour said his father lived to be 108 years old! But he can’t give his clearly excellent genes all the credit.

“We know who gets the credit,” he said, pointing Heaven-ward. “I’ve been blessed.”