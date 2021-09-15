State’s Chief Justice visits Danbury

Photo by Tim Watson

DANBURY — Paul Newby, the Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, estimated that he was probably the first Chief Justice to visit Stokes County, and there was nobody around who was willing to argue the point.

Newby is on a path to visit the courthouse of every county seat in the state, and is about a third of the way toward his goal, his wife Macon estimated. He came to Stokes Tuesday afternoon and spoke to a group of courthouse workers, from the Clerk of Court’s office, the District Attorney’s office, the Sheriff’s Department, Probation officers and local lawyers. Judges Bill Southern and Angela Puckett were also on hand.

Newby did describe one small prior connection to Stokes County: the family cat, Cleo-Catra, is a local native. He also credited the county for having “the curviest roads” in the state.

During his talk Newby pulled out copies of the state and federal Constitutions from his suit pockets, documents which he called “our marching orders.”

“It says that justice shall be administered without favor or delay, that we must treat all with dignity and respect.”

He noted that the North Carolina Constitution was approved 21 years before the U.S. Constitution, and that the state balked on ratifying the federal document because it contained no Bill of Rights.

“We really are the ‘Bill of Rights’ state,” he said.

He described the local Clerk of Court’s office as the true “face of the justice system” because it deals with people as they enter the court system.

“Those folks who are coming through the door out there are generally not very happy. Emotions are running high. It’s mostly a unique experience, although we do have our ‘frequent flyers.’”

While Newby argued that it’s the job of government to protect human rights, he also offered a little bit of Republican skepticism in politics and politicians. “I don’t believe it when someone says ‘I’m from Raleigh and I’m here to help you,’ or ‘I’m from the government,’” he said.

He also spoke about the pandemic and his decision last year to keep the state court system open.

“A year ago I thought COVID was not going to be a big deal, something like the Swine Flu. How wrong I was. … And I had no idea we’d have this resurgence.”

Newby has served on the state’s Supreme Court since 2004, and was elected as the Chief Justice last fall. Born in Asheboro, he grew up in Jamestown and attended Ragsdale High. He received his B.A. degree in Public Policy from Duke University and a law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. He served as a judicial intern in the Supreme Court of the United States and was Assistant U.S. Attorney in Raleigh for nearly 20 years. He’s also an adjunct professor at Campbell University School of Law.

He mentioned a coming technology called eCourt, which will be “a huge undertaking” that won’t be rolled out until it’s ready. Newby also noted that his office has its own YouTube channel. “It’s my 92-year-old mother’s favorite show!”