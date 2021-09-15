Dollar General rears its head once again

WALNUT COVE — The Board of Commissioners here went into a rare closed session to discuss the ongoing appeal by Dollar General with town attorney Ann Rowe.

The town learned last week that the courts has remanded the case back to the Walnut Cove Board of Adjustment to re-visit the matter.

“It appears will will have to repeat the whole process again,” said Town Manager Kim Greenwood.

Back in January the board voted to deny a developer a permit to build a Dollar General store on Main Street. About a year ago, Georgia-based Teramore Development LLC applied for a permit to construct a new retail business at the corner of Main and Smith streets, a location that caused a great deal of controversy because of its location in the middle of a residential district and its close proximity to Southeastern Stokes Middle School.

Dollar General already has one store on Highway 65 near the intersection with Main Street, just over two miles from this additional site.

The Board of Adjustment approves or disapproves land use permits by the town’s ordinances.

In other business, the Commissioners:

● Denied a request from The Cove Group to expand the area for street closures for Saturday’s Fall Festival and the annual Halloween Trick or Treat event on Main Street. Angie Bailey, president of The Cove Group, asked to extend the area of Main Street closure from 2nd Street to Fowler Park (5th) “to include more businesses,” in the celebration area, she said. But Greenwood said he was worried about the re-routing of truck traffic, and Council member Danny Hairston was vocally opposed to the idea. “At this time we’re going to leave it as is,” Hairston said.

● Approved AT&T’s offer to renew two 30-year cell tower leases, one for a tower on Highway 311 and one on Plant Street. Each contract will bring in $17,000.

● Approved the Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 30.

● Approved a facade grant application from Alley’s Vintage Shoppe on Main Street.

● Approved a “much-needed” paving contract with Turner’s Paving Co. of Germanton to pave 5th, 9th and Lakeside for $165,000.

● Heard, from Greenwood, that the town only lacks one payment of paying off its loan for its Wastewater Treatment Plant. “In 2013, the town refinanced the 40-year USDA loan to a 10-year note which is set to pay off in 2022,” he said. Greenwood said the amount remaining was approximately $120,000, but he would have the exact amount at the October Board meeting. “It we go ahead and pay this off early we will save the town $20,000 in interest payments. Plus we will be totally debt free. I don’t know of many municipalities that can say that.”

● Received the finance report from Amanda Bryant.

● Received updates from Greenwood on several upcoming events and projects, including the state’s roundabout plan at the intersection of 1st and Main, which is supposed to begin in January.