Judge rules for school board in lawsuit

RALEIGH — On Tuesday North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge April Wood upheld a lower court’s decision in favor of the Stokes County School System and the Board of Education in a lawsuit filed in 2018.

The suit was filed by the mother of a special needs student who was sexually assaulted on a YVEDDI van taking her to and from school.

The suit has moved through the court system and was heard by the Appeals Court back in January. The school system and the Board of Education were represented by attorney Deborah Stagner.

According to the ruling, the guardian of the student filed suit against the system and the school board along with YVEDDI and individuals Sonya Cox, Pat Messick, Rebecca Boles, William Hart, Jamie Yontz, Brad Lankford, Ronnie Mendenhall and YVEDDI’s Jeff Cockerham.

The 20-year-old special needs student was attending West Stokes High School. She had a major learning disability and also severe diabetes. Prior to 2013 she rode a yellow school bus operated by the school system.

Beginning in August of 2013, many special-needs students in Stokes County were assigned to specialized classes offered at schools other than their districted schools, and their bus rides could be exceptionally long. The system then contracted with YVEDDI to transport some of these special needs students. The system declined an offer from YVEDDI to have monitors on each vehicle, as the state did not reimburse for safety monitors.

The van service did include “well-trained drivers” who had passed background checks, in-vehicle video cameras and push-to-talk phones.

The student was one of the students switched from the bus with safety monitors to the van without monitors. The school notified her mother of the change only after the arrangements were made.

Her driver for 2014 to 2016 was YVEDDI employee Robert King, who had no prior criminal record. On two separate days in December 2015, while transporting the student and other students, King stopped the YVEDDI van multiple times and sexually assaulted the young woman. Video evidence revealed King sexually assaulted the student 21 times by groping and digitally penetrating her.

“Though the student was 20 years old, she only had the functional capacity of a first-grade student and lacked the capability to comprehend and consent to the sexual acts committed against her,” the document said.

A complaint about King’s driving led YVEDDI to review the video of his van and saw King’s inappropriate actions. Officials there reported King’s actions to law enforcement and terminated his contract, but did not notify the Board of the assaults, King’s arrest, or King’s termination. School officials first learned about the sexual assaults from the mother, after she was contacted by law enforcement.

“When the Board’s superintendent, assistant superintendent, Exceptional Children’s director, transportation director, and the West Stokes High School principal all learned of the sexual assaults, they did not investigate for other potential sexual assaults against students, draft a report on the sexual abuse, or offer post-abuse counseling,” the ruling continues. “The Board’s policies require all verified sexual assault cases to be investigated and reported to the State Board of Education. The Board also requires written documentation of all reports of sexual assaults and requires the school system’s responses to be maintained. The Board did not report the student’s assaults to the State Board of Education as required by its standard procedure, nor did it offer an explanation as to why it did not follow its standard procedure.”

The original negligence suit was filed in December, 2018. On Aug. 26, 2019, the trial court dismissed the claims with respect to the individual school board members and staff. Claims against the Board, however, remained intact. On Aug. 22, 2019, the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed their claims against YVEDDI and Cockerham.

Both parties filed for summary judgment in November 2019. On Feb. 18, 2020, the court ruled for the Board of Education and the plaintiffs filed an appeal several weeks later.

Judge Wood rejected the argument that the student was to be given special status because she was a female. “… The complaint is devoid of any factual allegations sufficient to establish that the student was treated differently from similarly situated male students, it fails to state the first element of an equal protection violation based on the student’s gender,” Wood writes. Similarly, Wood points out that the Supreme Court has “held that the disabled are not a suspect or quasi-suspect class entitled to special protection under the Equal Protection Clause.”

The plaintiffs also alleged that the Board deprived the student of her right to due process. But again Judge Wood said the complaint did not provide facts toward that conclusion.

The plaintiffs charged that the school board failed to train and supervise its employee. “Here, King is the only individual plaintiffs allege to have abused the student,” Wood responds. “King was not a subordinate of the Board. No school employee is alleged to have committed acts upon the student that violated her substantive due process rights to bodily integrity and to be free from sexual abuse. Thus, a claim that the Board failed to properly train or supervise its employees or subordinates fails.”

“While we sympathize with plaintiffs for the irreparable harm the student suffered, we must find the trial court properly granted summary judgment under our current tort law.”

Finally, the plaintiffs’ Title IX claim “fails because no school employee or Board member had actual knowledge of King’s sexual abuse of The student until after he had been arrested and terminated.”

Appeals Court judges John Arrowood and Richard Dietz concurred with Wood’s ruling in separate opinions.