Back to the ol’ Stompin’ grounds

47th Stomp Schedule 10 a.m. — Parade 11 a.m. — North, South and West high bands Noon — 208th Army Concert Band 1 p.m. — 208th Army Rock Band 2 p.m. — Miss Joyce's Dance Studio 2:30 p.m. — Crooked Road Ramblers 3:45 p.m. — Django Burgess and Gus McGee 4:30 p.m. — Big Ron Hunter 5:15 p.m. — CC Dance Company 5:45 p.m. — Big Ron Hunter

DANBURY — The 47th Annual Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and also Patriots Day with a patriotic theme.

Proceeds from this annual event support Stokes County Arts Council Arts Education programming in Stokes County Schools as well as programs at The Arts Place.

The Sept. 11 festival will kick off with a parade from the Stokes County governmental campus down Main Street in Danbury to Moratok Park on the Dan River. The parade will start at 10 a.m. Parade entries are being asked to decorate in red, white and blue.

It will be led this year by the 208th Army Band, which will also perform at the stage in the park following the parade. The band has a 65-year history of promoting the espirit de corps of the United States Armed Forces, and to serve as a goodwill ambassador throughout North and South Carolina.

Also playing in the parade and at the park will be the county’s three high school marching bands, from North Stokes, South Stokes and West Stokes.

Additional Main Stage area entertainment will be provided by Miss Joyce’s Dance, the Crooked Road Ramblers, Old Dominion Cloggers, Django & Gus, CC Dance and Big Ron Hunter.

Friends of The Stokes Shelter will be providing Kids’ Area activities, with proceeds supporting their mission to provide “A Better Future for Homeless Pets of Stokes County.”

The Dan River Duck Race will take place at 5:15 p.m. with the winner receiving the coveted Rubber Ducky Trophy along with $25 Arts Place and $25 Rocky’s gift cards.

Stokes Arts Instrument Raffle prizes will include a Fender CF 60-CE acoustic electric and Diamond Head ukulele.

Parking will be at the Stokes Government Center on North Main Street. There will be a YVEDDI shuttle running between the parking lot and Moratok Park on Shephards Mill Road from from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., with a mid-point stop at The Arts Place. Four shuttle vehicles will run every 15-20 minutes. Parking at Moratock Park will be limited to handicapped, entertainers, vendors, volunteers and emergency personnel.

The Stokes Stomp is organized each year by the Stokes County Arts Council and continues to be a free event. Sponsors include Duke Energy Foundation, LifeBrite Community Hospital, Forsyth Tech, the North Carolina Arts Council, First National Bank, the Town of Danbury, Burroughs Funeral Home, Fulp’s Wrecker Service, Sherry Whitt Properties, Industrial Fire & Safety, Raymond Brown Well Drilling, and Stokes County Economic Development.

For more information, call the Danbury Town Hall at 336-593-2002 or visit stokesarts.org.