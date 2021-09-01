Stokes Schools mandate masks after all

Stokes County Schools, the last domino to fall among Triad-area school systems, has reversed course and will make masks mandatory for at least two weeks.

Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice released this statement on Tuesday:

“In the first 5½ days of school, Stokes County Schools has had 101 school-related close contacts placed in quarantine due to not wearing a mask or not being vaccinated. That’s too many students losing educational opportunities. Starting Wednesday, September 1, masks will be required in all Stokes County Schools buildings, buses and vans when occupied by students. This decision is to protect our students and staff. The decision will be re-evaluated Sept. 17, and every two weeks after.”

Rice, who was given special powers by the Board of Education to act independently when necessary, made the decision after talking with system principals.

“This decision was made for the educational best interest of 5,500 students,” Rice told reporter Lee Anne Denyer of WXII-TV in a Zoom call.

With the increase in COVID-19 cases, school districts in Yadkin, Davie and Davidson counties have switched from optional to mandatory masking over the last few weeks. Of the state’s 115 public school districts, 98 are now mandating masks for students and staff.

The only other area holdout, the Wilkes County Schools, decided it will mandate masking for students and staff for 30 days. The school board voted 3-2 in an emergency meeting on Monday to reverse its masking policy from optional to mandatory.

Wilkes Superintendent Mark Byrd called for the community to remain supportive of one another. He also addressed misinformation. “My fear is misinformation at the local level is going to put someone in harm’s way,” Byrd said.

Stokes County’s vaccination rate is just 38%, one of the worst in the state.

“I would just like to let everyone know that we are still giving vaccines and testing,” said Stokes County Health Department Director Tammy Martin on Tuesday. “We will be offering the booster shots this fall as well. We are encouraging everyone (unvaccinated or vaccinated) to wear a mask when in an indoor setting while the Delta variant is on the rise.”

Stokes County statistics, updated Tuesday night, show 5,164 positive cases, with 4,812 persons recovered, 264 active cases, including eight currently hospitalized, and 88 deaths. That’s up 176 new cases in the past week. The number of active cases has risen by 55.

● Due to an increased demand, Novant Health has reopened its COVID-19 drive-through testing location near Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. The testing site is located in the former Sears Auto Center at 190 Hanes Mall Circle. The testing site will operate 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

● At least 1,208,303 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14,412 have died since March 2020, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The latest data shows 14.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 65% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 60% have been fully vaccinated as of Monday. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

As of Monday, 14,412 North Carolinians have died due to COVID-19.

Since the delta variant started surging in early July, deaths have increased. In July, 206 people in North Carolina died due to the virus. This month, more than three times that, 677 people, have died.

● As COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S., particularly among unvaccinated Americans, hospitals have been pushed to their limits treating the influx of patients — and five states are nearly out of intensive care unit beds. Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitals around the country have been stretched as cases have picked back up. But the South, where vaccinations have been lagging, has been particularly hit. Many hospitals have been reporting oxygen shortages.

On Monday, data presented by a vaccine adviser from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a hospitalization rate 16 times greater in the unvaccinated population than in those vaccinated.

● UNC-Chapel Hill reported multiple clusters of at least 15 cases in three residence halls Tuesday. Last week, UNC-CH tested students “out of an abundance of caution” on specific floors of residence halls where multiple COVID-19 cases had been reported.

Duke University has set new restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as cases are rising on the Durham campus despite its vaccine mandate. In the first week of classes, 304 undergraduates, 45 graduate students and 15 employees tested positive for COVID-19.