More than 90 animals rescued Tuesday

About nine ducks were among the rescued animals. ‘Operation Dark Hollow’ came to the rescue of more than 50 dogs at a residence on Northview Church Road. All of the animals were malnourished; many exhibited signs of severe matting, mange, fur loss, internal and external parasites and eye infections.

DANBURY — On Tuesday, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at an address in Danbury in reference to animal neglect. With the help of an animal rescue organization out of Tennessee, the Sheriff’s Department is rescuing more than 90 animals.

“At this time the investigation is still ongoing and additional details will be released when they become available,” said Chief Deputy Eric Cone. “No charges have been filed.”

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national nonprofit animal protection organization, responded to a request from the local authorities to assist with these animals living in deplorable conditions in and around a single-family residence at 1143 Northview Church Road. This rescue, dubbed “Operation Dark Hollow,” was ARC’s third rescue operation in nine days.

‘We take animal neglect very seriously in our community,” said Sheriff Joey Lemons, “and we’re very grateful to have a professional rescue organization support us in getting these animals the care they urgently need.”

Approximately 80 dogs, a horse, and a donkey were running loose and tethered on chains throughout the rural property, along with nine ducks, who were kept in an outdoor dog kennel. Additional animals inside the home will add to this total.

Almost none of the outside animals were provided with any shelter and were exposed to extreme heat and weather. All of the animals were malnourished; many of the dogs exhibited signs of severe matting, mange, fur loss, internal and external parasites and eye infections.

The rescue comes in advance of the flash flood watch issued for the county, with widespread heavy rains and thunderstorms expected as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida move over the region.

“Nothing on this property meets the needs of these animals,” said ARC’s Executive Director Tim Woodward. “Their body conditions are poor and they’re suffering from painful matting, mange, and other medical conditions consistent with long-term neglect. I’m relieved we were able to get these animals to safety before the heavy rains came.”

ARC’s other operations this week include responding to animals in need in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in advance of Hurricane Ida and a case in west Tennessee. All the rescued animals in ARC’s care are at ARC’s Rescue Operations Center in Lebanon, Tennessee, about 30 minutes east of Nashville.

Each animal will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatment. ARC will provide daily and medical care as long as necessary. Once custody is determined, ARC will be matching and transporting the animals to shelter and rescue organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes. For people wishing to foster or adopt, ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the animals are transferred to these partner organizations.

Bissell Pet Foundation provided financial resources to make this operation possible and the Nashville Humane Association provided volunteers and logistical support. Bissell is a non-profit pet foundation that provides financial assistance to animal welfare organizations with the goal of reducing the number of animals in shelters and rescues through adoption, spay/neuter programs, micro-chipping, and foster care.

For more information about Animal Rescue Corps, visit www.animalrescuecorps.org.