TOP OF THE WORLD! Local resident wins world bike racing title

Seth Stevens of Danbury is declared world champion. The 16 riders at the world championships represented 10 countries. Stevens poses with his CAKE motorbike, an electric motorbike with zero emissions.

DANBURY — Like the (brand-new) 20-something he is, Seth Stevens is full of adjectives — “surreal,” “crazy,” “pretty awesome” — to describe probably the greatest week of his young life.

Stevens went overseas for the first time, flew for just the third time, celebrated his birthday by buying his first beer, and was crowned the first World Champion of the Kalk One Design Race Series which was held in Gotland, Sweden.

The bike is an electric motorbike made by a Swedish company called CAKE. It’s kind of a cross between a bicycle and a dirt bike, both of which Stevens excels in riding.

“I got connected with them through my Instagram account,” Stevens said. “Their bikes looked really fun to ride. I was curious since they were just starting in the U.S. if they’d be interested in sending me one of their bikes to promote through my social media and be beneficial all around. So that’s what they did. I started making videos and promoting it at ‘normal’ bike races that everybody goes to.”

Then the folks at CAKE invited Stevens to come to Sweden to participate in the first world championships using the new style of bike. The co-ed event matched 16 riders from 1o different countries competing head-to-head in a round-robin format. The short track was created specifically for the CAKE race bike, on which all the riders competed.

“This was their inaugural world championship that they’re going to start doing every year. To begin with they didn’t have me a guaranteed spot to race because they already has a sponsor that had two other American athletes to race. But one of them got COVID and the other couldn’t get a passport in time. They let me know about a week before the event that I definitely had a spot to race.”

But there was a problem: Stevens did not have a passport either. But some help from state Rep. Kyle Hall and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis worked things out so he could make the trip and represent the USA.

CAKE paid for the travel expenses and a hotel for the week. “It was the first time I’ve ever left the country and it was a little scary leaving by myself,” Stevens said. “I had to stop in Paris for my connecting flight and couldn’t find anyone who could speak English, so I almost missed my flight because I couldn’t find my gate. But once I got there, pretty much everyone was fluent in English and were very nice.

“I was the only American; the majority of others were from Europe. A lot were Enduro (mountain bike) or motorcross world champions or national champions. They we all very skilled and experienced on a motorbike. I didn’t know what to expect going into it because I knew they were all really legit. A lot of them were professionals. So I knew they we not going to be easy to race against.”

While the races were short, two-lap sprints, the format required around 15 races each during the three-day event. “Everybody raced everybody. It was back-to-back, bam-bam-bam, really quick.”

It might not be a surprise that Stevens wound up on top, as he’s consistently been successful on both mountain bike racing and dirt bikes.

“This electric bike is a good mix of a bike and a dirt bike. Now-a-days I actually ride bicycles more than dirt bikes. I felt like having a background from both worlds maybe gave me a little bit of an advantage.”

But he suffered an early setback when he got taken out in his first race by colliding with another rider. “After that I didn’t think I’d be able to come back with enough points to be able to win because I’d lost so much in that one mistake. But I stayed consistent across the weekend and wound up being tied with one of the Swedish national champions after the very last race. The officials decided the winner based on whoever had the most amount of wins on that day of racing, and that was me. It was a pretty nail-biting experience to see who was going to be the winner.”

“I kept thinking it would be so cool to win,” he said. “So I really put my head down and wanted it pretty bad. I was experiencing a lot of jet lag and lack of sleep, so there were a lot of things holding me back. It was hard to believe it when they said I was the world champion. After I went through all the hassle to get there, it made it all worth it.”

Back in the U.S., Stevens rides for a downhill mountain bike manufacturer called Specialized. His season is almost over, and will gear back up next March.

He also works for his grandfather Barry Stevens at the B.J. Stevens Furniture and Appliance store as a delivery and installation specialist. “I do just about every job they have,” he added.

Stevens has more than 22,300 followers on his Instagram account (#sethstevens14). His 17-year-old brother Noah is also a racing champion, currently ranked 8th in the nation. His parents are Mandy and Bryan Stevens.