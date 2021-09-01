Armstrong Artisan Farm’s Corn Maze opens this Saturday

WALNUT COVE — Armstrong Artisan Farms on Brook Cove Road kicks off its season Saturday with the opening day for the largest corn maze in North Carolina.

The farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be open Fridays (4-7 p.m.)

and Saturdays (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) through early November. Weekday visits are available by appointment. Group rates are also available.

Saturdays Grand Opening celebration will feature two Corn Mazes, two pumpkin patches , sunflowers, a petting zoo, ice cream, duck races, pumpkin bowling, games, hayrides and music.

A local high school student did the sign work for the maze, which features a map of Stokes County including the major roads and the Dan River running through the middle.

A brand new addition is a giant “jumping pillow.”

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children.

Austin and Jessica Armstrong are owners of the farm, which will also host Farm Fun Day on Sept. 18, a Night Maze on Sept. 24-25, the Carolina Harvest Festival on Oct. 2, A Chicken Stew on Oct. 8-9, and the Spooky Maze Oct. 22-23.