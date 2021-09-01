What’s Happening in Area Churches

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the church calendar must be submitted in writing. Information may be e-mailed to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday prior to publication. Items may be submitted two weeks prior to the event. Because of space limitations, some announcements may only appear the week of the event.

Friday

Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, will host a Fundraiser Friday Night Supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The meal is primarily dine-in, with takeout available.

Menu to consist of tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, gravy, biscuits and baked apples, and the cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will go to the church’s Insurance Fund. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.

Sept. 9-10

Snow Hill United Methodist Church’s Annual United Methodist Women’s Yard Sale will be held at the Lawsonville Community Center, located at 4589 N.C. Highway 8 North, Sept. 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 26

First Baptist Church on Kirby Road in King will welcome Legacy Five in concert on Sept. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. A nursery will be provided and a love offering will be taken. Call 336-983-5252 for more information.

Sept. 30

Capella Church will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1:30-6 p.m. at the church, 1187 Flat Shoals Road in King. For a donor appointment, please visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “Capella” or contact Melanie at the church office at 336-994-2901. There continues to be a major need for blood donations.

Oct. 16

Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church is accepting vendors for its Fall Bazaar. For information call 336-816-9601.

Every Wednesday

Backyard Bible holds Summer Outdoor Worship at Germanton Park from 6-8 p.m. All ages are welcome and a free meal is always shared. There are Bible study groups, prayer, music, crafts, Ggames, and mission projects. Summer Backpack Program is also offered, with food available for kids to take home during summer break. For more information, call Sherri Montgomery at 336-416-9549.

Every Friday

Reformers Unanimous meets every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 536 S. Main Street in King.