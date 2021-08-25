King native is headed to the Miss Georgia pageant

Tara Schiphof was on the Dance Team at Wake Forest while in graduate school.

A local native is headed to her state pageant, with a chance to go on to the Miss American pageant, but it’s not in North Carolina.

Tara Schiphof, 23, of King, won the Miss Macon contest in Georgia over the weekend. Her parents are Melanie Oakley and Chris Schiphof, who still live in King.

“As a North Carolina girl I am thrilled to be doing this,” she said. “As Miss Macon 2022, I will get to compete at Miss Georgia in hopes of winning the title in June! The greatest part is that I won a $64,000 scholarship to Wesleyan College and a $1,250 scholarship to go towards my student loans.”

Schiphof went to Mount Olive Elementary School and Chestnut Grove Middle School, then earned Stokes County Arts Council scholarships to be able to go to high school and college at the North Carolina School of the Arts, where she received a BFA in classical ballet. She also is a graduate of Wake Forest University, where she received my Masters of Science in Management and was on the Dance Team.

As a youngster she danced with Dance Perfections in King and performed at the Stokes Stomp, KingFest and the Walnut Cove Walnut Festival.

Arts Council Director Eddy McGee said one of his favorite memories of Schiphof is when she she was awarded the role of the Snow Queen in “The Nutcracker” ballet in 2017 at the School of the Arts. “We use her often as an example that a person can be from Stokes County and achieve great things with hard work,” he said at the time.

McGee’s wife Anna was also Schiphof’s first grade teacher.

Schiphof’s job took her to Georgia. “I’m a marketing specialist with Stanley Black and Decker. I know I don’t look like it but I know a lot of stuff about tools.”

Schiphof has participated in pageants since she was 2 years old, but says she tried nine times before winning her first competition. “It finally happened and I was just saying to myself ‘Yes, Tara, you didn’t give up and you kept believing in yourself and you deserve this because you never let the fear of failure keep you from continuing to try’.”

She’s hoping to partner with the Boys and Girls Clubs to reach children who may need some encouragement.