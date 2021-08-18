New Teacher Market will meet a need

County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice takes photos at the new Teacher Market, where teachers can come and get supplies for their classrooms. Sheila Patterson, Social Studies teacher at South Stokes High School, checks out the new Teacher Market.

KING — It’s normally not good to envy things that larger counties and cities have, but here’s one case where envy has turned to reality. And this reality will be beneficial to our Stokes teachers, especially the ones who are just starting out this week.

Last Thursday Debbie Merritt, president of the local Delta Psi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma organization, realized a dream when she helped open the county’s first Teacher Market in a trailer at Mount Olive Elementary School. It’s based on similar kinds of facilities in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

The idea is that teachers from around the county can come and gather supplies for their classrooms. Supplies ranging from books to pencils are free; teachers will spend “points” for what they need. New teachers get 25 points per quarter, while veteran teachers get 20. Most items are one point, but there are also a lot of free items.

“We’re creating a market where teachers have the advantage of free supplies,” Merritt said. “We just had no idea we’d be able to open so soon.”

That is thanks to a lot of people who have worked very hard in getting from idea to fruition. Area agencies helped provide the items to include inside the Teacher Market. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County’s Education Warehouse at Diggs-Latham Elementary School provided two truckloads of supplies, while the Friends of the Library and Summit School donated books.

“This has definitely been a surprising journey,” Merritt said. “We’re thankful to so many who have been through it with us every step of the way.

“We want to thank Dr. Rice and the School System, particularly the Maintenance Department, for getting this trailer ready for us. Also the principals and teachers who have given us a multitude of donations. The Rotary Club of King has given us monetary donation and are donating volunteer hours, and we are also appreciative of a donation from the congregation at Trinity United Methodist Church.”

“We can’t do it alone,” said Stokes County School Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice. “This is a wonderful partnership to help our teachers. So many times new teachers have to reach into their own pockets to supply their classroom. The veteran teachers know that, and have made donations to help out.”

Contacted on Tuesday, Merritt said “the teachers who shopped this week were surprised to see the number of items available for them and were very grateful for the free materials.”

The Market will be open on Teacher Work Days, at least one per quarter, and will be supported by monetary donations and donations of new and gently used teaching supplies. To learn more call or text Merritt at 336-406-9204.