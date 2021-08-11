County picks Vaya for behavioral services

DANBURY — Stokes County will move forward with Vaya Health as its provider for behavioral services, the Count Commissioners voted Monday night.

Perhaps in response to its eight-hour, two-day meeting last week, the Board moved through its agenda with speedy efficiency. LifeBrite Hospital was again on the agenda again but provided barely a ripple in the procedures this time, as Commissioners briefly discussed “whether an RFI, RFQ, or RFP is needed for the future of Stokes-Reynolds Memorial Hospital,” with those acronyms meaning “Request for Information,” “Request for Quote,” or “Request for Proposal.”

Commissioner Rick Morris asked that the question be referred to the Hospital Operations Committee, which could then make a proposal to the Hospital Board of Trustees.

Commissioner Sonya Cox asked about the differences in the three approaches. The Board then agreed to hold a meeting of the hospital Trustees after the regular Commissioners’ meeting on Aug. 23.

As for Vaya, the Asheville-based company was one of three which made a presentation to the Board of Commissioners at the last regular meeting. In the interim, Partners Health, another one of the three presenters, decided to withdraw from consideration, telling interim County Manager Shannon Shaver it no longer felt Stokes County “was a good fit.”

Stokes is among a number of counties moving on from Cardinal Innovations as its behavioral health provider. Cardinal currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.

Mental healthcare reform put managed care organizations in charge of connecting those in need with services and paying those service providers. Cardinal lost credibility in the past year, with counties lining up in recent weeks to switch providers.

Stokes County sent a letter to the state on June 29 informing the Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen of the desire to part ways with Cardinal because of “challenges in accessing” care.

Cardinal is in the process of merger with Vaya to cover 33 counties, mostly in the western end of the state. The June 29 letter warned that the new company would present “little change in the management” and offer the same challenges.

But Shaver, after meeting with county DSS Director Stacey Elmes, now “felt a good level of comfort with Vaya” and that Elmes was recommending the switch. Shaver also indicated an urgency to act because the county needed to let the state know something. The Board then moved the request to its action agenda, where it was approved.

This is all happening as North Carolina is switching its Medicaid system to a managed-care system where health plans get a flat rate per patient treated every month instead of a fees-for-service system. That change went into effect July 1.

“As we expand eastward into the Piedmont region, we remain committed to our approach of listening to members and community stakeholders and fostering local partnerships to ensure quality, person-centered care,” said Vaya’s President/CEO Brian Ingraham.

In other business the Commissioners:

● Heard a very positive report from county Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker, who said the past fiscal year and last quarter of that year were both “the best ever for this office.” Hooker said the county made more than $183,000, with a net of $118,000-plus, in the last quarter that ended June 30, and for the fiscal year had $656,231 in gross revenue and $425,691 in net revenue. Transactions were up 21%, he added.

● Approved a slight increase in the fees the county EMS can charge for providing stand-by service at events.

● Approved an appeal from Public Works Director Stewart Easter to take down a damaged fence at the ballfield at Moratock Park.

● Approved the extension of the county’s moratorium on new solar farms for another year.

● Approved offers to purchase three surplus properties in tax foreclosure.

● Discussed an “upset bid” for a half-acre piece of property at 1645 Pine Hall Road.

● Discussed a vacancy for the Walnut Cove Senior Center Advisory Council. Vicky East is requesting that Luann Bridle fill this vacancy.

● Heard a request from Morris to add a recurring agenda item to ensure that there are no conflicts of interest in business the Board is discussing.

● Heard an appeal from Stokes County Agricultural Fair Treasurer Steve Page for $7,000 to help pay for animal judges, prizes, wood chips, water, etc. The Commissioners provided $6,500 in 2019 for the Fair.