Sheriff’s Report

Lauren Elizabeth Peddycord, 38, from Rural Hall, was arrested on July 7 on a Governor’s Warrant from Carroll County, Virginia. No bond or court date was listed on the report.

Brian Billy King, 37, of Lexington, was arrested July 6 for felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, along with failure to appear in Davidson County court, and failure to appear in Randolph County court. King’s bond was set at $90,500. He has a trial date of July 27 in Danbury.

Jeffery Harvey Whitt Hagerman, 44, of Pinnacle, was arrested for failure to pay child support on July 6. His bond was $2,200 and he is due in court on July 22.

Julie Danet Thornton, 38, of Walnut Cove, was charged with allowing an unlicensed driver on July 6. His court date was July 14.

Brian Dwayne Hammonds, 38, of Walnut Cove, was arrested July 6 for possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting an officer, no operator’s license, and expired registration. Bond was $2,500 and he is to be in court on Aug. 18.

Esteban Garcia Jr., 41, of Walnut Cove, was charged with driving while license revoked on July 5. His trial date is Aug. 17.

Edward Hanes Duggins, 42, of Walnut Cove, was charged on July 4 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond was $5,000 and he is to be in court on Aug. 3.

Angela Dawn Woods, 29, of Pinnacle, was arrested on July 4 for 13 counts of failure to appear in court plus a probation violation. Her bond was $100,500. She was to go before a judge in Danbury on July 12.

Cynthia Dawn Duggins, 37, of Walnut Cove, was charged July 4 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and allowing an unlicensed person to drive. Her bond was $5,000. Her court date is Aug. 3.

Derek Ray Wilson, 30, of Tobaccoville, was arrested July 3 for felony possession of methamphetamine in Surry County. His bond was $1,000 and his court date was July 8 in Dobson.

Candance Nicole Shumate, 41, Walnut Cove, was charged with second-degree trespassing on July 3. She was due in court July 19.

Matthew William Greer, 40, of Madison, was arrested on June 30 for felony probation violation in Forsyth County, with a $3,500 bond. He was also charged with two additional failure to appear violations. Bond for those offenses was $300. His trial was on July 6 in Danbury.

William Spencer Madden, 31, of Winston-Salem, was charged June 30 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court. He is due in court in Winston-Salem on July 26.

Justin Ray Poindexter, 33, of Mount Airy, was charged with failure to appear in Surry County court on June 30. Bond was $1,000 and he is to be in court in Dobson on July 28.

Kelley Shanta Woods, 41, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested June 29 for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, simple assault, two counts of interfering with emergency communications, felony possession of a controlled substance in jail, all in Surry County, plus felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, resisting an officer and driving while license revoked in Stokes County. No bond or court date were listed on the arrest report.

Andrew Benton Joyce, 35, of Westfield, was arrested June 29 for two felony probation violations, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking and entering, injury to real property and interfering with a electronic device. His bond was set at $100,000. He has a July 21 trial date.

Wallace Woodrow White, 31, of Walnut Cove, was charged with assault on a female on June 29. His court appearance is set for July 26.

Southern Lee Hart, 21, of Germanton, was charges with failure to appear in Stokes court on June 28. His bond was $500, and he had a July 19 court appearance.

Everette Dwayne Bolen, 33, of Danbury, was charged June 28 with assault by pointing a gun. He had a July 14 court date.

Steven Ray Duncan, 30, of Walnut Cove, was charged on June 28 with failure to appear in Stokes County Court. His bond was set at $4,269.44. He was to be in court on July 15.

Paul Vester Collins Jr., 24, of Walnut Cove, was charged with first-degree trespass on June 26. His trial date is Aug. 11.

Mary Kathryn Collins, 42, of Mount Airy, was arrested June 24 for three felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $75,000 and she had a July 14 trial.

James Robert Brintle, 25, of Mount Airy, was arrested on June 24 for three felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $75,000. His court date was July 14.

Lamar Lee Lawson, 49, of Madison, was charged with cruelty to animals on June 24. He had a July 7 court date.

Joel David Reyes Cabrera, 35, of Greensboro, was charged with driving without a license and also a window tinting violation on June 24. He was to be in court July 14.

Cason Clay Lasley, 36, of King, was charged on June 24 with carrying a concealed weapon. His bone was $500. His court date is Aug. 17.

Shannon Nelson Glenn, 44, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree trespass on June 23. She has a July 20 court appearance.

Lucas Aaron Gilham, 43, of Winston-Salem, was arrested June 23 for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, driving without insurance and expired tag. Bond was $30,000. He had a June 26 court appearance.

Jamie Levan Hairston, 46, of Walnut Cove, was arrested June 22 for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance,

Gregory Eugene Tew, 54, of Walnut Cove, was arrested for felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and carrying a concealed weapon on June 22. Bond was $5,000 and he had a July 13 trial date.

Christina Leah McGuire, 44, of Germanton, was charged with failure to appear in Watauga County court on June 22. Her bond was $1,500 and she was to be in a Boone courtroom on July 1.

Ronald Gene Gilley Jr., 27, of Lawsonville, was charged June 22 with failure to appear in Stokes County court on a prior charge. Bond was $500, and he is due to appear in court on Aug. 10.

Courtney Lynn Taylor, 35, of King, was arrested on June 22 for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Her bond was $2,000. She was to be in court July 15.

James William Welch, 45, of Walnut Cove, was charged on June 21 with driving while license revoked and fictitious license tag. He was to be in court July 14.

Linda Ann Goad, 37, of Lawsonville, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on June 21. Bond was $300 and she is to go before a judge on Aug. 9.

Matthew Allen Acord, 39, of Pinnacle, was charged June 19 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond was set at $40,000. No trial date was listed on the report.

Graylon Burton Edwards, 47, no permanent address, was arrested on June 19 for misdemeanor breaking and entering and domestic criminal trespass. He is due in court Aug. 3.

Lanni Grey Treadwell, 30, of King, was charged with three counts of failure to appear in Forsyth County court, and a probation violation, on June 18. Bond was $500. She is be in court in Winston-Salem on Aug. 9.

Lynanne Nicole Haga, 28, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on June 18. Bond was $500 and she was to appear in court on June 29.

Stephen Jackson Leake, 34, of King, was arrested June 18 for assault and battery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was to make a court appearance on June 29.

Michael Lacy Wood, 36, of King, was charged June 18 with assault on an officer and assault on a government official. His trial date is Aug. 10.

Renee Marie Nance, 44, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on June 18. Bond was $1,500. She was to go before a judge July 12.

Cameron Spencer Creson, 23, of Germanton, was charged on June 18 with two counts of cyberstalking. He was due in court July 14.

Jane Brittany Rogers, 22, of Germanton, was charged June 18 with two counts of cyberstalking. She had a July 14 trial date.

Damien Shaundrell Vernon, 31, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on June 16. Bond was $5,000 and he is due in court Sept. 2.

Cornelius D. Williams Jr., 29, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on June 16. His bond was $5,000 and is due in court on Aug. 10.

Marissa Elizabeth Parkes, 41, of Walnut Cove, was arrested April 18 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with failure to appear in Davidson County Court. Her bond was set at $50,000 and she was due in court May 17 in Lexington.

April Raine Mullins, 21, of East Bend, was arrested on July 2 for simple possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting an officer. Her bond was $2,500. Her trial date is Aug. 3.

Noah Lee Carter, 27, of East Bend, was arrested July 2 for simple possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond was $2,500, and his trial date is Aug. 3.

Stephanie Katherine Cook, 28, of King, was charged July 2 with defrauding a drug/alcohol screening test, a misdemeanor. Her bond was $2,500 and her court date was July 12.

Tyquan Rashawn Pinkney, 26, of Winston-Salem, was charged on July 2 with two counts of failure to appear in Rockingham County court. His bond was $5,000. He was due in court in Wentworth on July 19.

Waylon Ray Pruitt, 51, of Winston-Salem, was charged with driving while license revoked on July 2. HE has an Aug. 17 court date.

Christopher Ryan Music, 34, of Mount Airy, was charged with speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on a motorcycle on June 25. He had a July 14 court appearance.

Hillside Tubing in Walnut Cove reported that someone failed to report a rented kayak on July 7.

The Stokes Opportunity Center in Walnut Cove reported on July 6 that someone removed the catalytic converter from two vehicles. The items were valued at $400.

In Pinnacle on July 6 someone entered an unlocked garage door and stole tools valued at $250.

A missing person report was filed on July 5 by a resident in Sandy Ridge.

The General Dan Tubing Company in Danbury reported the theft of two catalytic converters worth $600 on July 5.

A pair of Stihl chain saws, total value $1,000, were taken out of an outbuilding on a property in King on July 5.

On July 4 a subject shattered the rear glass window of a Walnut Cove woman’s minivan. Damage was estimated at $700.

Two catalytic converters worth a total of $1,600 were reported stolen from a residence in Walnut Cove on July 3.

A Walnut Cove resident said someone damaged their yard by driving across it and spinning their tires on June 29.

Deputies investigated a stalking charge on June 28, when a woman in King said someone was tracking their whereabouts.

Several items including tools and a stereo system were reported stolen from a storage building in King on June 25, a report said. Total value of the items was about $1,600.

On June 23, a Westfield man reported the theft of several items from his home, including a catalytic converter and an optical comparator. The total value of the items stolen was more than $2,000.

A Germanton resident reported June 23 that someone had scammed them out of more than $1,000 with “false advertisement.”

In an incident on Flat Shoals Road, a Madison man said he was assaulted and his Honda Accord damaged on June 23. The damage totaled $600.

An employee at the Hardee’s in Walnut Cove had his $300 phone taken by another employee on June 22, according to a report.

Morning Star Baptist Church in Pine Hall reported that someone removed the catalytic converter from its church van on June 22. The item was valued at $400.

Hilltop Baptist Church in Pinnacle reported someone removed the catalytic converter from three vans on June 20. They were valued at $250.

A woman in Lawsonville reported on June 20 that someone removed $200 in cash from their wallet.

A Honda Rancher 420 4-wheeler worth $6,500 was reported stolen from a home in Pinnacle on June 20. The vehicle is red in color.

A Pine Hall resident reported on June 20 that someone shot out the windows of a truck and a barn on their property, causing about $1,700 in damages.

Someone entered an out building at the home of a Walnut Cover resident June 19 and stole a $500 floor press and a pair of snap ring pilers.