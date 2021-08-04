Masks will be optional at schools

DANBURY — In a special called meeting, The Stokes County Board of Education voted to make masks optional for students who will begin returning to school in a few days.

The Board voted to follow Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice’s recommendation while continuing the cleaning procedures “that have helped mitigate the virus.”

The Board also affirmed the special powers granted to Dr. Rice in March 2020 for the coming school year.

“He was given the authority to take any action to ensure the health and safety of our students and employees,” Board member Von Robertson said. “I believe Dr. Rice did just that during the past 17 months or so. He delayed the start of in-person education until the district had the necessary resources to keep our students safe. When restrictions were relaxed, he decided to relax our restrictions when appropriate.

“We know the Delta variant is real, and we will have to deal with it,” Robertson added.

“Last year I had to make a couple of split-second decisions to close a school or a classroom,” Rice said. “We’ve got to be able to adjust to current data if needed.”

As to the mask This is wise, this is wanted. Valuable to the education of students to see smiles and get feedback, but at the same time, if all of a sudden there’s a surge we need to be able to make temporary decisions.

Last week N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced revisions to the Tool Kit by which schools have been governed during the pandemic. “A lot of guidance documents have come out from DPI, State Superintendent, and they say basically the Tool Kit is now suggestions and recommendations instead of rules that must be followed,” said Dr. Rice. “It says the Board can make decisions based on data and guidance from the local health department.”

Rice reported that currently the system has no staff cases and no student cases. “We’ve had one teacher and two students diagnosed throughout summer school” our of 400-500 students and 50-60 staff members. “I also consulted with the Health Director and she is supportive of the Board making a choice either way, whether we keep masks or not. There are pros and cons either way. As Superintendent I would like to recommend that masks be optional this year. We need to make sure we educate, leading into the school year, about being vaccinated and wearing masks. But pt the responsibility on the adults, who know the consequences.”

In its regularly scheduled work session this Monday, the Board members decided to start over in their search for more than 500 interactive boards on the recommendation of their attorney, Fred Johnson, who met with the UNC School of Government to learn to find out more about technology contracts. “He would suggest rejecting all bids and rebidding the process using intellectual properties to get the type of interactive boards with the features our teachers want,” Dr. Rice told the Board.

In other action the Board of Education:

*Heard a positive report from Academics Director Doug Rose on Summer School. “The teachers did a solid job this summer and definitely to be commended,” Rose said. “There’s a lot of people who poured their hearts into this for the summer, and I think it shows in the results we have … getting students back on track and making the students of Stokes County shine even brighter for next year. I was very pleased, (although) we would have liked more attendance.”

*Discussed the lottery funds application for Nancy Reynolds Elementary, which triggered a discussion on debt. All the lottery money received from the state is designated to pay off the debt for the schools built in the past several years. “What bothers me is that this thing is not paid off until the 2029-2030 budget year,” said Council Member Pat Messick. “That’s unbelievable. How could you ever look at building another school?”

“That’s why long-range planning is important,” Dr. Rice responded. “We may not have any money now but in 2030 we may. That’s staggering, but it’s just the reality. The scary part is, as long as we have that debt, how much will (County Commissioners) take out of our capital funding? Because it’s expensive to maintain 50-year-old buildings and if we get $300,000, we’ll be where we were eight to ten years ago, and nobody wants to think about that. You can’t put on one roof for that. You can barely paint.”

● Approved the Personnel and Coaching report.

● Approved a contract with the county Health Department for school nurses.

● Approved a Memo of Understanding with the County Department of Social Services for homeless students and students in foster care.

● Approved Population Study contract with Bill Powell of LT Consulting in Clemmons after receiving a presentation from him. Powell has worked with Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools for years and recently completed a similar study for Surry County. Dr. Rice estimated the cost as between $5-10,000, and added “it’s a very good investment for us as we discuss the future.”

● Approved a budget amendment.

● Approved iReady contract renewal. In a presentation from Rose, he told the Board that iReady data on Math and Reading scores shows “a clear increase in the number of students who are performing at grade level and a strong reduction in students who are two or more grade levels behind, and that’s what we want to see. … We do have a lot of work to do as we move forward with iReady. They were a great summer school partner for us.”

● Approved a health benefit for employees with LifeBrite Community Hospital.

● Approved a contract Insight Human Services to provide drug testing.