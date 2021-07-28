Been there from the beginning

BELEWS CREEK — It’s the end of an era at the Belews Creek Steam Station.

Kevin Martin, the longest-tenured employee at the power plant – is retiring next week after 47 years with the plant. In fact, Martin has been there since the station was started in 1974.

“I was here when they first started Unit One. I was 18 years old and it was bigger than anything I’d ever seen,” he says. “I graduated (high school) on Friday, came in on Monday and they told me if I passed the physical I had a job. Back then if you were able-bodied and willing to work, they would hire you.”

Martin was born 10 miles below the plant in Forsyth County, but moved 10 miles north of the plant to Stokes when he got married. He’s been married for 44 years.

He started in the Utility group construction part of Duke Power, “meaning I was a laborer, and I did that for a year and a half. Then I got an opportunity to transfer into material handling, or coal handling. Did that for about a year and a half and moved to maintenance. Basically I do general mechanics work now. Before that I did vibration readings, keeping up with oil on site, and looking over people’s shoulders to see if they were missing something or if I could help them.”

Martin is one of about 120 employees at the Duke Energy station.

“Here at Belews Creek we work on everything from valves to turbines,” Martin added. “We’re sort of expected to be able to do it all. We work on dozers and other vehicles, whatever Belews Creek Steam Station needs at the time.”

Martin says he’s been happy working at the plant because he’s always lived within 10 miles of it, which meant he could be home from work in just a few minutes.

“We have worked long hours at times, but basically I was at home and not a traveling crew person,” he added. “I was fortunate to get a job that pays good, and they’ve given me a lot of opportunities to learn my job without any college background. I’ve got opportunities to do a lot of things and I like that.”

Martin said he’s done a lot of external trainings, done away from the plant, but also has trained on the job. “I’m a good example of on-the-job training.”

Teamwork is an important part of working at Belews Creek, he adds. “I’ve worked with very good people, people who were willing to help me, and I hope I was good help to them. One of the things I liked about this job was that I could do what I thought was right, As long as it would help the plant, they never questioned me.”

He worked for a time in PM, Preventative Maintenance, where workers proactively predict what will need to be done before there is a need. For example: “In a year we will need to change that gear box.”

The recent addition of the ability to use natural gas in addition to coal is among the biggest changes he has seen.

“With us having the ability to run gas now I’m hoping the plant will be more useful to Duke Energy. We can go back and forth now. If coal is the good thing to burn we burn it, or if gas is the right thing, we use that. There’s a lot more equipment involved too. Not involved with the gas side. Things have been added that we constantly monitor, that means people are watching that. If something happens it sends up a red flag alarm and we can go out. We don’t spend so much time doing routes (to take readings) because it’s constantly monitored by equipment.”

While Martin only had a high school education, other than the specialized training he’s received at work, he advises young people to continue their schooling.

“I tell my nephews that you need to get at least a two-year technical education in welding, machining, electrical, something with that kind of background, because it’s big right now to have that. I don’t think someone would be as fortunate as I was to get out of high school and three or four days later have a job like I did. Some kind of education would be beneficial. I know that for a fact.”

Most of all Martin is ready to retire. “I’ve walked a lot of miles around this plant. I just had my right hip replaced because I just plain wore it out.”