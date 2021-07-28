King Police Report

Laken Nicoke Mabe, 33, of Mount Airy, was arrested on July 6 for felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $5,000 and she had a July 12 court appearance.

Joshua Allen Kimball, 29, of King, was arrested on July 5 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,000 and she had a Aug. 10 court appearance.

Pamela Nicole Thornton, 31, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on July 5. Bond was $1,000 and he has a July 29 court date.

Jennifer Kay Brown, 38, of King, was charged July 2 with violation of a city ordinance for not keeping her dog on a leash. She is to be in court on Aug. 10.

Nikita Li Lester, 35, of Ararat, Virginia, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on July 1. She is to appear in court Aug. 10.

Kaprekia Porshia Long, 22, of Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on June 30. She is to be in court Aug. 10.

Kimberly Michel Ellis, 32, of Winston-Salem, was charged June 30 with possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She has a court date on Aug. 10.

Pamela Marshall Love, 48, of King, was charged on June 28 with possession of drug paraphernalia. Her court date is Aug. 10.

Joseph Oliver Thomas, 25, of Mount Airy, was arrested on June 28 for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of probation violation. His bond was set at $40,500, and he has an Aug. 18 trial date.

Brandon Kenneth Marsh, 40, of King, was arrested June 27 for felony possession of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and felony maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000. He had an Aug. 10 court date.

Nathan James Alderman, 23, of King, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana on June 22. He is to be in court on Aug. 10.

Denna Marie Boutwell, 32, of Eastman, Georgia, was arrested on June 22 for felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, and failure to appear in Forsyth County court on a prior charge. Her bond was $1,000. Her court appearance was July 12.

Alexis Kristina Pyrtle, 19, of King, was charged on June 22 with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She is to go before a judge on Aug. 10.

Damien Drew Collins, 26, of Mount Airy, was charged June 21 with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He has an Aug. 10 court date.

Alexander Dwight Ayers, 28, of Cana, Virginia, was arrested on June 21 for giving fictitious information to a Surry County officer, possession of toxic vapors substance, inhaling toxic vapors, all misdemeanors. Bond was $500, and he is to appear in court Aug. 10.

Tianna Zialandra Calloway, 23, of Winston-Salem, was charged June 17 with possession of drug paraphernalia. Her court appearance was set for Aug. 10.

Jade Miranda Scott, 37, of Rural Hall, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on June 17. She is to be in court Aug. 10.

Dorian Lee Newman Jr., 44, of King, was charged June 16 with assault on a female. His trial date is Aug. 11.

Justin Harold McConkey, 31, no permanent address, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on June 16. His court date is Aug. 11.

Jessica Marie Matthews, 33, of East Bend, was arrested June 6 for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, for possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and failure to appear in Stokes court on a previous charge. Bond was $300; she was to be in court July 6.

Timothy Samuel Chatman, 23, of Walkertown, was arrested June 4 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His bond was $10,000. He has an Aug. 10 trial date.

Michael Lee Gwyn, 33, of Rural Hall, was arrested on June 4 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond was $1,500. He has a trial on Aug. 10.

Joshua Zachariah Giles, 30, of Salisbury, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on June 3. His court date was July 19.

Katelyn Michelle Hayes, 24, of Rural Hall, was charged on May 30 with reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $3,000. She is to appear in court on Aug. 10.

Misael Olivia Reyes, 26, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on May 29 for maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She has a July 19 court appearance set.

Ricky Blake Hyatt, 36, of King, was charged with two counts of second-degree trespass and two counts of attempted breaking and entering on May 29. Bond was $3,000 and he was in court on June 7.

Bridget White Marsh, 47, of King, was arrested on May 29 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,500 and she was to be in court June 1.

Daniel Estaban Mendiola, 43, of King, was charged May 29 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond was $500 and he was due in court June 29.

Amber Nicole Moore, 28, of Mount Airy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on May 29. No bond or court appearance was listed on the report.

Timothy Lynn Holder, 60, of King, was charged May 28 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond was $5,000 and he was due in court June 30 in Winston-Salem.

Steven Lee Grube-Lackey, 37, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged May 25 with possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was give a court date of Aug. 10.

Dianna Necole Earls, 29, of Germanton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon on May 24. She was also charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Her bond was set at $10,000. Her trial date was June 25 in Danbury.

Erin Elizabeth Byrd, 28, of King, was arrested on May 22 for possession if a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Her court date was July 6.

Jessica Faye Frazier, 26, from King, was arrested on May 21 for possession if a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Her trial date was July 8.

Monterio Denard Williams, 35, of Rural Hall, was charged May 21 with simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His court date is Sept. 7.

Destiny Darlene Lefler, 20, of East Bend, was served with an order for arrest in Yadkin County on May 19 and was also charged with resisting an officer. Her bond was $1,005. Her trial date is July 20 in Yadkinville.

***

Someone cut the tires of a Walmart employee while he was working on July 4. The damage was estimated at $300.

A person staying at the Days Inn in King reported their tires slashed on July 3. Damage was $130.

YVEDDI on Jefferson Church Road reported June 23 that someone cut the catalytic converters off two Ford vans in the parking lot. The items were both valued at $560.

On June 22 First Christian Church reported the theft of a catalytic converters from one of its vehicles. The part was valued at $600.

A Craftsman chain saw, a Dewalt reciprocating drill and a Dewalt drill, total value $500, was reported stolen from a King residence on June 22.

On June 1 a gunman robbed the Verizon Wireless store on South Main Street in King. Stolen were 42 iPhone 12s, with a total value of $52,000, one 1Phone 11 valued at $750, and about $900 in cash. Police recovered a revolver and a Chevrolet Cruze vehicle, the report said.

A quantity of beer was reportedly stolen from the 7-11 on South Main in King May 24.

The Walmart on Ingram Drive reported the theft of several items, total value of around $100, on May 21.

A King resident reported the theft of tools and other items from the back of truck on May 21. The total value of the items was $1,100.

A subject attempted to pass five fraudulent checks at the State Employees Credit Union branch on Ingram Drive in King on May 19.

Someone attempted to steal an ATV from a home in King on May 15, according to a report.