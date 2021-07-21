Marvelous Meditation

The new labyrinth is located at the front of the Cove Square space, with the stage in the rear. The basketball court across from London Elementary School has a bold new look. Photos by Caroline Armijo The finished design before the basketball court lines were repainted. Photos by Caroline Armijo

WALNUT COVE — New and cool things are popping up all around “The Cove.”

The Lilies Project oversaw the completion of the Labyrinth at Cove Square after a year-long delay due to COVID. It was one of two major installations finished in June. The creative placemaking grant sponsored the concrete pad at the front of Cove Square to provide a surface for the second of three labyrinths in Walnut Cove.

In May, Nathan Wiles, founder of Innate Creations from Vermont, oversaw the pouring and installation of the concrete, provided by Preston’s Concrete. Wiles returned in June to stain the ancient, seven-circuit, Chartes-style pattern into the concrete with a metallic plum finish. Chuck Hunner, another labyrinth artist from Asheville, assisted Wiles.

The decision to install a labyrinth in Walnut Cove came after five months of planning meetings in 2018 at the Walnut Cove Public Library. Group members also informally polled residents at the 2018 Art on Main events in Walnut Cove. Community members consistently wanted more outdoor recreation and walking opportunities. The results matched those of the 2015 Destination by Design Plan for Walnut Cove.

After connecting with Wiles, the group decided to create three different labyrinths to serve multiple purposes. The labyrinths in Walnut Cove are included in the international database. The location is part of a planned, walking tour featuring public art and local history stories throughout Walnut Cove.

Two members of The Lilies Project were champions for the labyrinth ideas. Danielle Bailey-Lash used meditation as part of her daily practice during her decade-long battle with a brain tumor. Bailey-Lash saw the labyrinth as an opportunity for healing that her body needed. She passed away in November 2019 after being elected to the Town Council. The labyrinth serves as a memorial of Bailey-Lash’s courageous legacy of a faithful advocate for a clean environment.

Tammy Hill is an avid labyrinth fan and travels around the region to explore labyrinths she discovers on the “World-World Labyrinth Locator.” She provided the group with insights about ease of maintenance and longevity based on her experiences with the different formats.

Several group members, including Bailey-Lash, Hill and Lilies Project Director Caroline Armijo, joined Vivian Fulk for lunch in October 2019 to walk the labyrinth installed at Medley Meadows in King. Hill and Armijo visited a canvas Labyrinth at Duke Chapel in early March 2020.

“We are very excited about the Labyrinth at Cove Square,” Armijo said. “We wanted to gift the town with a place for healing and community building, which are two of the primary goals of The Lilies Project. I love that the concrete pad has a flexible use for the community and helps to complete the design of Cove Square.”

Armijo already sees the dream of The Lilies Project within weeks of the project’s completion. Children, teens and adults walk the labyrinth during community events, like the Concerts in the Cove series on Thursday nights, coordinated by Angie Bailey, president of the Cove Group, and also concerts being sponsored by Stormie Speaks during the monthly Arts on Main Cruise-In events. Free fitness classes are available as well.

Community members of all ages and races are coming together to have a great time, Armijo says. “Music and dancing are great ways to build community. It has been proven to help bring one another closer together and leave feeling great. Music, dancing and healing have been central to our programming throughout The Lilies Project. Now the Labyrinth at Cove Square serves as a spot that will support these goals for years to come.”

Armijo coordinated with the Cove Group receiving the stage designs from the Paul J. Ciener Botanic Gardens in 2019 with the help of former Executive Director John Whisnant. The stage at Cove Square is a replica of the stage found on the Kernersville botanic garden lawn. The plans were drawn by Greg Ciener, son of Paul Ciener and vice president/secretary of Paul J. Ciener Botanic Gardens.

The Cove Group leases, maintains and manages the park space for the Town of Walnut Cove. The organization hosted a collaborative community build of the stage in the summer of 2019. The final park features a large, grassy lawn in the center, which is a welcome place to relax and enjoy performances on the stage. The Cove Group plans to add signage and a fountain to the park in the near future.

“The labyrinth is a tool for transformation,” said Hunner. “You might ask, ‘What’s that mean?’ The transformation that we get from walking a labyrinth is a centeredness, a calm, a clarity of thought. Children who walk or run the labyrinth become more grounded, better able to pay attention, happier. A labyrinth next to a downtown concert venue is one of the perfect places for a labyrinth. Many people will be surprised by its presence. Many people who would never have walked a labyrinth before will try it.”

A second labyrinth close by provides a quieter spot to explore the labyrinth while walking on grass. Wiles installed a brick-inlayed labyrinth behind Christ Episcopal Church on Summit Street in January 2020. It is a couple of blocks away from Cove Square in a more contemplative setting for those seeking meditation or a deeper dive into exploring labyrinths.

Wiles made a third canvas labyrinth for the community to use in their own centers. Training workshops in the community will be set at a later date.

In addition to the labyrinths, The Lilies Project’s second major installation this summer is a mural on the basketball courts at London Park, across from London Elementary School. Armijo designed the mural and was inspired by James Brown’s performance at the school in the early ’60s. CMC Property Innovations, LLC, from Winston-Salem, used construction paint to install the design.

Armijo said she still plans to refresh the backboards and nets before planning an opening celebration late summer/early fall.

For more information, visit theliliesproject.org.