Local youth wins national karate championship

Mason Blume recently earned the title of National Champion at the 2021 AAU National Karate Championships, held in Greenville, S.C.

“He had some tough competition in weapons and empty hand kata,” said Sensei Steven Hewett, his instructor from Japan Shudokan Budo-Kai Karate School in King. “Mason pulled ahead in the scoring in weapons kata to win the gold medal and after several rounds to win the silver medal in empty hand kata.”

The son of Patrick and Jami Blume, the 7-year-old, after only three months of training qualified for the Nationals for the first time in his karate career after becoming a double silver medalist at the 2021 AAU North Carolina State Karate Championship held in Raleigh in March.

Glenn Johnson also competed for his first time at the Nationals after placing double Bronze in both Empty Hand and Weapons Kata at the North Carolina State Karate Championship, competing in the 54 & over Advanced Black Belt Division.

“(Johnson) missed the bronze medal by only a few tenths of a point,” Hewett said. “He had some tough competition at the nationals competing against some much more seasoned masters who were competing in his division.

“This means we just train harder and stronger for next year’s competition, going back armed with more knowledge and skills. As I tell all my students, you can’t expect to win or place in the medal round all the time, but as long as you tried your best that day, that’s what counts.”

Hewett participated in judging the event and moved up in his judging certification to the level of “J-A Judge.” There are several levels of judging and referee licensing with written exams and practical testing to move up in the certification process. Hewett said he hopes to one day judge at the World Karate games.

These athletes train at Japan Shudokan Budo-Kai Karate School, the only AAU Karate training facility in Stokes County. Hewett’s career spans more than 40 years and he has had students earn national titles at previous AAU National Karate Championships. Hewett added that all of his students and competitors did an awesome job of presenting their skills, hard work and putting in the many hours of practice.

Also announced at the tournament the World Union of Karate-Do Federations world karate championships will be held in the United States in 2022. Those competing at the AAU Karate National level will have an opportunity to make the AAU-USA National Team to represent the United States at these games.

You can learn more about AAU Karate National program and Japan Shudokan Budo-Kai Karate School on Facebook or the dojo’s website at www.jskd.us.