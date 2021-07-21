Teenage Idol(s): Nelson twins keep father’s music alive

Matthew and Gunnar Nelson grew up in a musical household. The Nelson family celebrate their dad getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Nelson brothers during their time as ‘hot Swedish chicks’ in the 1990s. “Ricky Nelson Remembered,” starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, will be presented at The Arts Place on Aug. 1, with shows at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Nelson brothers will also have a post-show meet and greet. Only 150 tickets will be sold to each show. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $25 for SCAC members.

Matthew and Gunnar Nelson grew up in a very unusual household. George Harrison (“the guy with the funny accent”) regularly came by for breakfast, and Bob Dylan would drop by. Mama Cass Elliott was their babysitter. They were used to people coming over to ask their father for an autograph when they went out to dinner.

“We thought that happened to other families,” Matthew Nelson said in a phone interview.

As the sons of a huge music and TV star, Ricky Nelson, a beautiful mother who was a well-regarded artist, and grandsons of both football Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon and TV icons Ozzie and Harriett Nelson, they were Hollywood royalty.

Nelson, 53, lives in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tennessee, with his wife and little boy. His twin brother lives five minutes away.

Their big sister, actress Tracy Nelson (“Square Pegs,” “Father Dowling Mysteries”), is a three-time cancer survivor.

It’s a long way from the rock star days 25 years ago, the era where Nelson says he and his brother looked like “a couple of hot Swedish chicks” with their long, bleached-blonde hair.

(Arts Council Director Eddy McGee said he gotten calls from women wondering if “these are the same guys who had the rock band in the 1990s?” He assures the callers that they are one in the same.)

“Sometimes those screaming fans sounded like a jet engine,” Nelson laughs. “I get it every day, people saying they loved our rock show or we were there first crush. It’s a really cool thing.”

Nelson said he and his brother benefited from the birth of MTV about the same time the band formed. “We blew up. There was a call-in show that was fan-driven, and we had a lot of young female fans.”

But will there be any hard-rocking hits performed at their tribute show to their pop star dad?

“It depends on the night and the audience,” Nelson says. “We’ll take a poll. Maybe we can throw out ‘Love and Affection’ (a #1 hit) or ‘After the Rain’…”

The Nelson twins still do a show that’s all of their ’90s music with friends from that era including rock legends Lita Ford and Dee Snyder. “People love it. But we’re never going to be 20 again.”

They’ve done the Ricky Nelson Tribute show for about 20 years. “There are people out there who have no idea who Ricky Nelson was, or Ozzie and Harriett. So it gets harder. But they enjoy the music.”

Ricky Nelson made his TV debut at age 8 and was performing music on his parents show 10 years later, which launched his pop success. He was see as family-friendly alternative to Elvis Presley’s seductively swinging hips, and for a time both were at about the same level in terms of record sales. That dried up with the Beatles and the “British Invasion” around 1963.

“He was considered washed up at 21,” Matthew Nelson said. “But he reinvented himself. He started a country rock band with Randy Meisner, who later founded the Eagles. In 1972 Nelson got back on the charts with the song “Garden Party,” which was actually about being booed during his comeback tour. He wanted to play his new music but the fans just wanted to hear the old hits.

On Dec. 31, 1985, Ricky Nelson and six others were killed when his private plane crashed into a grove of trees northeast of Dallas. Although the use of illegal substances were originally blamed for the deaths, the Civil Aeronautics Board, and other agencies, confirmed that the cause of the crash was the onboard heater short-circuiting and catching fire. The plane reportedly had a history of mechanical problems.

“He was only 45,” Matthew remembers. “My twin brother and I were just 18. But we have each other. I’d go to war with that guy! You’ve gotta keep one foot moving forward.”

Asked what he most wants folks to know about his father, Nelson responds “My dad was the kindest person I’ve ever met, a really sweet guy. Every random person who met my father tells he that he was so nice to them. I miss him.”

The elder Nelson lives on through a song catalog of hits like “Hello Mary Lou,” “I Will Follow You,” “Teenage Idol,” “Poor Little Fool” and “Traveling Man.” And that’s the music the brothers will play at their Danbury concert in what Matthew describes as a multi-media show.

“We will take people on a journey they didn’t expect,” he says.

With maybe one hard-rock song thrown in for the other old times sake.