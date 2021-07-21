Bill would remove oversight of high school sports from NCHSAA

RALEIGH — The N.C. Senate Committee on Education met on Tuesday to discuss an amended bill that would drastically change the landscape of high school athletics in North Carolina.

An amendment to HB 91 will be proposed that would remove the authority to administer high school athletics in North Carolina from the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) and place it under the Department of Administration, where a 17-member commission would be housed. The amendment completely guts the previous version of HB 91, which focused on children with autism.

“To say that we have had very little time to understand and digest everything that is in this bill is truly an understatement,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “We want what is best for students in North Carolina, particularly the student-athletes in our program. We believe that many members of the General Assembly are motivated to that end as well.”

“The General Assembly’s discussion today of HB 91 represents what we believe to be a full-scale attack on the ability and desire of the NCHSAA Member Schools to govern their own affairs as relates to high school athletics, education-based athletics,” Tucker continued. “We believe that high school athletics in our state should not be a political issue. When you start peeling away or turning the pages of this bill, clearly there are politics involved in how the new Commission that they have mention would be established.”

The new legislation comes after a months long investigation by the state legislature into the NCHSAA, its authority over public schools, and its finances. Lawmakers have raised concerns about the amount of wealth the NCHSAA has accumulated, with a total net worth of more than $40 million. The NCHSAA counters that it has been fiscally responsible, provides a number of services for its schools, and has given back millions of dollars to its members.

The commission, which would operate independently, would be charged with enforcing eligibility and game rules for all North Carolina public schools, including charter schools. However, the commission would not be authorized to oversee non-public schools. The commission would consist of 17 members, nine appointed by the governor and eight by the General Assembly, with four recommended by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and four by the Speaker of the House.

All members of the commission would be superintendents, principals, athletic directors, or full-time employees who are coaches. Each commission member would serve a four-year term.

In addition to enforcing rules, the commission would set conferences and divisions, schedules, and requirements for coaching, officiating, and sportsmanship. The commission would be prohibited from fining schools for rules violations, and instead would be charged with creating a demerit system. The Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee and the State Board of Education would receive annual reports from the commission, including financial statements.

If there are appeals made about eligibility or game play, the appeals would be heard by appeals boards. The State Board of Education would be tasked with appointing an eligibility appeals board, while the commission would appoint a game play appeals board.

The bill would restrict the commission from doing a number of things. If the bill becomes law, the following would be prohibited:

• Soliciting grant funding and sponsorships for purposes other than state tournaments

• Providing grants to schools

• Providing scholarships to players

• Retaining gate receipts other than from the state tournament

• Controlling the intellectual property of schools, such as logos and mascots, and audio and visual rights to games

• Delegating its statutory duties to a director

According to the bill, the commission would be solely supported by fees and a percentage of gate receipts from state tournament games. Participating schools would be responsible for annual fees, including fees for student catastrophic insurance coverage. If commission funds reach 250% of the commission’s total expenses for the previous year, it will be reduced by 20%.

Under the proposed legislation, the NCHSAA would continue to oversee high school athletics for the 2021-2022 school year, but the commission rules must be adopted by Feb. 15, 2022.

The NCHSAA has administered high school sports in North Carolina since its founding in 1913.