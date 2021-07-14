Board looking at options for behavioral health

DANBURY — Monday night the Stokes County Commissioners discussed a potential partnership with Partners Behavioral Health Management, along with a letter sent to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen about the county’s probable disengagement from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare and the possible transition to Partners for management of behavioral health services.

In the letter, County Manager Jake Oakley said that officials had met with Partners and with Vaya Health. “At the conclusion of these meetings, we feel that Partners Behavioral Health Management would be a ‘good fit’ for Stokes County,” Oakley wrote Dr. Cohen.

Oakley continued: “Throughout the years, citizens in Stokes County have had challenges in accessing behavioral health, substance abuse, and intellectual/developmental delays services through Cardinal, including gaps and delays in services, authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended, a lack of quality in the services provided, limited local providers for various levels of care and a lack of responsive care management for members. Stokes County has consistently addressed these concerns, including repeated meetings with Cardinal Innovations leadership that resulted in very little or no improvement with the noted concerns. Cardinal Innovations has failed to provide Stokes County residents with adequate services.”

In June Vaya Health and Cardinal Innovations announced that the two organizations will “consolidate” in preparation for the state’s transformation to Medicaid managed care. Vaya will take over coordinating services and other support for Cardinal. Asheville-based Vaya currently covers 22 counties in the western part of the state. Several counties have been cutting ties with Cardinal Innovations, which focuses on mental and behavioral health services, over the past year due to lack of resources and poor service. Some of those counties have already linked to Partners.

“I know that Vaya was interested in putting some type of drug rehab in Stokes, something that would help with the opioid crisis,” Commissioner Sonya Cox said. “We have meth and fentanyl too. It’s really a super-bad problem and there’s nothing around in Stokes to help with that. I don’t know what Partners offers in that regard. I know there were problems with Cardinal but I don’t know Vaya’s track record.”

Several commissioners expressed a desire to hear from both organizations at a future meeting, and to learn what neighboring counties are doing.

In other business Commissioners:

● Approved new Animal Control Director Scottie Kiser’s request to change the hours for the Animal Shelter. “We are short-staffed at this time,” Kiser said. “In two weeks there will only be two animal control officers working for the whole county.” Kiser asked commissioners to charge the hours to being open to the public from 1-5 p.m. weekdays, and closing on Saturdays and Sundays. Kiser said there is little foot traffic on Saturdays. Kiser mentioned working on creating a volunteer program, and added that job openings have been posted.

● Approved the Investment Incentive Agreement in partnership with the City of King. “It’s a win-win for the county and the city and the company,” said Economic Development Director Will Carter.

● Received a report from Richard Brim, the county’s Tax Administrator, who discussed the annual settlement for fiscal year. Brim said that his office has received $843,000 over the budgeted amount for revenue. He credited the addition of an electronic payments option for customers. Brim said bills will go out July 29.

● Approved an offer of $1,200 from George Wilson on a piece of surplus tax-foreclosed property in Hanging Rock Forest.

● Approved an “Agreement for Protection, Development, and Improvement of Forest Lands in Stokes County” between the county and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

● Discussed Dawn Cardwell’s appointment to the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board. She is a Human Resources administrator with Wieland Copper.

● Voted to accept the allotted $8,855,517 in federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds for Stokes County.

● Approved a resolution to advertising surplus property private sale of a 2011 Ford Explorer that was used by retired Sheriff Mike Marshall. Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall asked why the vehicle needed to be advertised when 14 times since he’s come on the board, sidearms were sold to deputies without the need for advertising in the newspaper. Commissioner Rick Morris asked that the dollar amount of the appraisal be added to the advertisement.

● Approved Environmental Health Fee increase as proposed by Health Director Tammy Martin.

● Approved the county Juvenile Crime Prevention Council’s list of nominees. Re-appointed are Doug Rose, Tammy Martin, Kathy Kiser, Anna Keaton and Jerry McGee. New appointees are Jeana Barneycastle, Gayle Alston, Kevin Kilby, Amber Brown and Cameron Rogatsios. McGee will serve as chair for this fiscal year.