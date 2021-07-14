School board members look to get smart

Justin Stevermer with SmartBoard demonstrates his company’s interactive panel.

DANBURY — Members of the Board of Education received demonstrations of touch-screen interactive boards for school classrooms at their Monday night meeting.

These panels are like high-tech white boards that allow teachers to teach a lesson remotely while interacting with students and bringing a number of additional resources up on screen via the Internet.

Clear Touch and SmartBoard were the top two vote-getters in a survey of teachers, so representatives from those two companies were on hand to walk the Board through how to use the devices. There were also a few curious teachers in the audience at the meeting.

The board is looking at purchasing more than 500 panels for local classrooms. The cost of the Clear Touch screen is $2,700, and the cost of the SmartBoard is $3,200. The money for these boards is coming from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).

For Clear Touch, Sarah Lowery and David Maynard promised to “work closely with you as you roll this out.”

The Clear Touch panel is basically a giant Windows 10 computer, Lowery said, which can run programs like Google Meets and Zoom that are already in use, and works well with Chromebooks, which students are using as well.

Asked by Board member Mike Rogers about availability of enough units, Maynard admitted that it would be “a challenge” for the company. “But we’re getting panels in every week.”

In the SmartBoard demo, Justin Stevermer promised many of the same bells and whistles, as well as technical services. He also said SmartBoard develops all its own software.

In the end Rogers asked Technology Director Karen Barker to get prices for 513 75-inch screens plus install costs from both companies. “We need to nail all this down,” he said.

In other business the Board:

● Approved a Personnel Report with several notable items, including the resignations of Southeastern Middle School Principal Rhonda Jackson, North Stokes Athletic Director Frank Sessoms, and the hiring of a new assistant principal at South Stokes, Lucas Jones (see related story).

● Spent time discussing the finalized budget from the County Commissioners. The system requested $14,981,977 this year and received $14,667,109, Finance Director Lanette Moore told the Board, cutting out an instructional coach and reducing the system’s request for an increase in the teacher supplement to 4.5% (when the schools requested an increase from 4% to 5%). “It’s a good budget in my opinion,” Moore said, adding that she had not heard anything from the state on teacher salaries.

But the Board members wanted to look at the schools’ Fund Balance to add back in those two budget reductions. Moore said the Fund Balance is between $2.2 million and $2.7 million, without final numbers in. Dr. Rice said that federal COVID relief funds had helped to build up the Fund Balance, saying “we saved for a rainy day but it didn’t rain as hard as we expected.” Rice added that budget plans are made for “worst case scenarios” and that both he and Moore budget “pretty conservatively.”

Board member Pat Messick argued for reinstating the two items. “This is the best budget we’ve had since 2021, when I came on the Board,” she said. “The employees deserve that 5 percent.”

Member Dwayne Bryant agreed. “Some of our teachers are having trouble making ends meet,” Bryant said.

● *Approved several budget amendments.

● Discussed the school nursing program with the county Health Department, where a grant provides three school nurse positions.

● Discussed a Memo of Understanding with the county’s Department of Social Services to provide transportation to students in foster care.

● Discussed a plan for school window replacement. Facilities Director Ricky Goins said he was looking at starting the bidding process with the four schools he’s deemed as the system’s top priorities: Sandy Ridge, Pinnacle, London and Southeastern. The windows in the gym at Southeastern are leaking, which is why it’s a top priority, he said.

Goins also told the Board that the relief money will only be $1 million instead of $2 million and will come in over three years.

● Approved an adjustment in the schedule for Stokes Early College, which will now get out on May 13 instead of May 20 next spring.

● Approved a contract with FoxHire LLC to provide a speech pathologist in the Exceptional Children program.

● Approved the new Student Handbook and the 4000B series of policies.

● Reviewed the 5000 series of policies.

● Discussed a change in the Head Start program at London Elementary School, where Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice said there were slots for 17 students but only eight have been signed up. In the past at London, Dr. Rice said, Head Start had provided money and the system had hire teachers, while at Mount Olive, it’s completely a Head Start operation. “So we’re looking to move to the Mount Olive model at London,” Rice said. “We’ll still have the program at London but it will be run by Head Start instead of Stokes County Schools.”

● Recognized Principal Chris Bottoms from Walnut Cove Elementary School for completing the leadership development program “Distinguished Leadership in Practice.”

● Heard, during the time for public comments, resident Donnie Smith oppose the change in school start times for the coming year. The changes are due to a new tiered bus route system, and will mean an earlier opening bell for many schools. “The staff is afraid to say anything for fear of losing their jobs,” Smith said. “I’m disappointed that the Board has added stress to an already stressful job.”