DANBURY — Several more candidates have filed their paperwork to run for office in the municipal elections coming up in November, the Elections office reports.

Janet Whitt has filed for re-election as Mayor of Danbury.

Wendi Spraker and David Hoskins have filed for re-election to the Danbury Town Council.

Tyler J. Bowles filed for the King City Council.

Elwood Mabe filed for re-election to Walnut Cove Town Board of Commissioners (a four-year term).

The filing period ends this Friday at noon.