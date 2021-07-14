Taylor Vaden advances to showcase finals in Texas

Christian artist Taylor Vaden, who hails from King, has been on quite a journey since April after entering the You God’s Music Showcase to select a top music video. With more than 100 contestants from all across the country at the start, Vaden has advanced through three rounds, landing him a spot in the top five, which go on to compete in the finals on July 23.

“I am so excited to be a part of the You God’s Music Showcase this year,” Vaden said. “It’s been an absolute honor. The support I have witnessed from my family, friends and church family is unmeasurable. I will never be able to thank them enough for voting for me and getting me to the finals.”

Vaden’s music video up for consideration is called “Covered,” which he said is drawn from Psalm 91. You can see the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XGoEkq3jnQ.

After entering the showcase on a whim, Vaden had no idea what God would do through it, but says it’s all up to Him.

His wife, LeAnn, who is a co-writer on a couple of his songs and also assists with promotional work, will join him in Texas. “We are really looking forward to going to San Antonio for the finals and greatly appreciate all of the love and support everyone has shown Taylor during this time,” she said.

“We are just going to go have fun with this opportunity we’ve been blessed with and see what God has in store next,” Taylor Vaden added.

Voting for the finals runs through July 18. The finals will have two parts, the recorded testimony and a live performance. The winner of the entire Showcase will be chosen by popular vote on the recorded video performance (40%) and by the Judges’ vote (60%), who will be scoring the live performance.

To vote for Vaden, go to https://yougodsmusic.org/product/music-vote/?video=9348&count=20. It costs $1 per vote, with a $5 minimum donation.

The You God’s Music Showcase finals will take place on July 23 at 8 p.m. EDT at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, Texas. Judges will be Jordan Feliz, Blanca and Jordan Smith (winner of “The Voice” Season 9). The Showcase will be hosted by Jason Crabb and headlined by Colton Dixon, who made it to the top seven on Season 11 of “American Idol.”

You God’s Music Inc. is a not-for-profit organization, with the mission to promote up-and-coming Christian artists, encourage unity and joy among Christian groups through music, and help fund organizations which promote the common good of our communities.