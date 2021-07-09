Victim identified in deadly explosion

KING — A fire at a home on Northfield Drive Tuesday night was cause by an explosion and resulted in the death of the resident. The cause of the fire was related to fireworks, officials said.

The victim was identified as Brice Gause, 45, co-owner of King Town Barber Shop, the county’s Fire Marshal confirmed Thursday. Gause was married with three children.

The fire occurred at 333 Northfield Drive, off Highway 66, Stokes County Communications said. The neighborhood is east of the highway, north of the town of King.

A press release from the county Fire Marshal’s office included the detail that “Investigators located an unknown substance that were later confirmed to be consistent with chemicals used for fireworks manufacturing. These chemicals and substances were rendered safe and removed for further lab analysis.”

Several local fire units responded to the 9-1-1 call around 7 p.m., Sheriff Joey Lemons, and worked to bring the fire under control. Units included King, Sauratown, North Stokes, South Stokes, Rural Hall, Pinnacle and Stokes EMS. Winston-Salem’s bomb squad also responded, as did the ATF, the Regional Response Team from Greensboro Fire Department, and the state Fire Marshal.

County Fire Marshal Scott Aaron is in charge of the investigation, Lemons said, with the Sheriff’s Department assisting.