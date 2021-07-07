Sheriff’s Report

Stephen Jackson Leake, 34, of King, was arrested on June 18 for misdemeanor assault and battery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His court date was June 29.

Devin Tyler Hess, 21, of Tobaccoville, was charged on June 16 with two counts of assault on a government official, resisting an officer and speeding to elude arrest. His bond was $7,500. He is to be in court on Aug. 3.

Levi Alexander Long, 18, of Winston-Salem, was charged June 16 with resisting an officer and underage alcohol consumption. Bond was $2,500 and he has an Aug. 3 court date.

Andrew Caelan Hawks, 22, of Germanton, was charged June 16 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. No bond or trial date was listed on the report.

Claude Glendale Mabe, 61, of Danbury, was charged with felony failure to appear in Stokes court on June 16. His bond was $35,000 and he is to be in court on Aug. 9.

Lucas Taylor Hiatt, 35, of Mount Airy, was arrested June 15 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was also held for assault on a female charge in Surry County. He was to appear in a Dobson courtroom on June 16.

Jennifer Carol Green, 47, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on June 15 for felony possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, two felony counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $7,500. Her trial date is July 21.

Kristin Jean Priddy, 32, of Walnut Cove, was arrested June 15 on a felony conspiracy charge. Bond was $5,000 and her trial was June 16.

Joseph Clinton Adams, 43, of Pfafftown, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on June 15. His court date is Aug. 17.

Kevin Shane Stevens, 35, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on June 15. Bond was $3,000 and he is to go before a judge on July 6.

Jarrett Harley Goins, 18, of Stuart, Virginia, was arrested on June 15 on a felony fugitive order to be extradited to Patrick County, where he was to stand trial.

Shannon Marie Childress, 31, of Germanton, was arrested June 15 for one felony count and one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Her bond was $1,500 and she was to be in court in Winston-Salem on June 24.

Daniel Aaron Luffman, 39, of Pinnacle, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on June 14. His trial date is Sept. 14.

Renee Hughes, 63, of Walnut Cove, was charged on June 13 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond was $500 and she is due in court July 13.

Melissa Ann Vawter, 52, of Winston-Salem, was arrested June 11 for three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance in the premises of a jail and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $30,000. Her court date was June 14. On June 7 she was charged with failure to appear in court. Her bond on that charge was set at $125,000, with an Aug. 9 Superior Court date in Danbury.

Lothlorien Downing Wright, 46, of King, was charged June 11 with two misdemeanor counts of passing a worthless check. Her court date was June 29.

Precious Ashley Mills, 26, of Madison, was arrested on June 10 for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her court date is July 14.

Andrea Renee Driver, 38, was arrested June 10 for felony financial card theft and misdemeanor larceny. Her bond was $8,000. She has a July 13 trial date.

Shanon Leann Driver, 36, was charged on June 10 for misdemeanor larceny. Her bond was $3,000 and she has a July 13 trial date.

Penny Richardson Brewster, 50, from Kernersville, was charged June 7 with failure to appear in Stokes court. Bond was $1,000 and she is to appear in court July 19.

Richard Evans Roberts Jr., 51, of Lexington, was arrested on June 7 for felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, simple possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $5,000. He is to be in court on Aug. 2.

Frankie Wayne Barney, 52, of King, was charged June 7 with two felony counts of failure to appear in Stokes County court. His bond was $500,000 and he was to be in Superior court June 7.

Julia Ann Beavers, 38, of Danbury, was charged with felony attempting to obtain property by false pretenses in Surry County on June 7. Bond was $5,000 and she had a June 16 trial date in Dobson.

Timothy Dean Purdy, 21, of Walnut Cove, was charged with communicating threats June 6. His trial date is July 7.

William Jacob Robbins, 18, of Walnut Cove, was charged with communicating threats June 6. His trial date is July 7.

Julie Marie Robbins, 42, of Walnut Cove, was charged with two counts of communicating threats June 6. Her trial date is July 7.

Elizabeth Louise Scott, 27, of Walnut Cove, was charged with cruelty to animals on June 5. She has a July 13 court date.

David William Mann, 46, of Mayodan, was arrested on June 5 and charged with felony possession of stolen property. His bond was $10,000 and he is to appear in court July 21.

Lacy Todd Everhart, 39, of Sandy Ridge, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on June 5. Bond was $1,000. Her trial date was June 28.

Macaela Brooke Douglas, 18, of Germanton, was arrested on June 4 for possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her court date was June 16.

Michael Gabriel George, 20, of King, was charged with speeding 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on June 4. He was to appear in court on June 16.

Alexis Dominique Jones, 23, of Walnut Cove, was charged on June 4 with speeding 60 mph in a 45 mph zone and no insurance. She was due in court June 16.

Rachel Cordero, 49, of Farragut, Tennessee, was charged June 3 with speeding 86 mph in a 65 mph zone. He was to appear in court on June 16.

Anthony Johnson, 19, of Greensboro, was arrested by Eden Police and charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. His bond was $40,000 and he is to be in court in Reidsville on July 8.

Matthew Lee Nelson, 23, of Dobson, was charged June 2 with failure to appear in Stokes County Court. His bond was $300 and he is due in court on July 13.

Amy Susan Quesinberry, 39, of Pinnacle, was arrested on June 2 for felony obtaining property by false pretenses. Her bond was $5,000 and she had a June 10 trial date.

Jazmine Nicole Garner-Short, 21, of Mooresville, was arrested June 1 for felony possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony accessory after the fact, and driving without a license. Her bond was set at $60,000. She has an Aug. 17 trial date.

Anthony Johnson, 19, of Greensboro, was arrested on June 1 for felony possession of stolen property, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, simple possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and having an open container of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle. Bond was $105,000. His trial date is Aug. 17.

Ava Dawn Jenrette, 26, of King, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on June 1. She was to appear in court June 9.

Roman Michael St. John, 21, of Matthews, was charged June 1 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding 81 mph in a 45 mph zone. His was to be in court June 16.

Travis Wayne Plemons, 22, of Westfield, was arrested May 31 for felony probation violation. Bond was $10,000 and he was to be in court on June 7.

Michael Lee Pinnix, 30, of Dobson, was arrested on May 30 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond was $5,000. He had a June 1 court appearance.

Megan Rushelle Taylor, 30, of Winston-Salem, was arrested May 29 for two felony counts of identity theft, two counts of failure to appear in Forsyth County court, and two counts of failure to appear in Rockingham County court. Her bond was $73,000. She had a June 15 trial date.

Kenneth Mitchell Lashua, 53, of French Creek, West Virginia, was arrested on May 29 for felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was $15,000 and he had a June 1 trial date.

Ervin William Hinkle, 36, of Kanawha Head, West Virginia, was arrested May 29 for felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Bond was $15,000 and he had a June 1 trial.

Claude Glendale Mabe, 61, of Danbury, was charged May 28 with failure to appear in Stokes County Court. Bond was $3,000 and he was due in court June 16.

Brian Scott Dodson, 38, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on May 27 for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with no insurance. His bond was set at $50,000 and his trial date was June 16.

Nicole Marie Bowers, 25, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on May 27 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, not wearing a seat belt, and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Her bond was $25,000. She was to appear on June 16 for trial.

Jackie Dale Atkins, 55, of Pinnacle, was charged May 26 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court and one count of felony assault on a female in Surry County. Bond was $500 and he was to go before a judge June 2.

Cedric Jermaine McCurry, 45, of Salisbury, was charged on May 18 with driving while license revoked and having an expired registration. He was to be in court on June 16.

Lance Horne, 60, of King, was charged on May 17 with failure to appear in Stokes County Court. Bond was $75 and he is due to go before a judge on Aug. 3.

Thomas Walter Phillips, 44, of Pilot Mountain, was charged with littering by a Pilot Mountain officer on May 16. He was due in court in Dobson on June 3.

James Francis Wilmouth, 54, of Germanton, was charged May 14 with second-degree trespass. Bond was $1,000 and he has a June 15 court appearance.

Morris Raquan Dabbs, 22, of Reidsville, was charted on May 14 with felony burning personal property and felony burning a public building, the Stokes County Jail. His bond was $50,000 and he was given a May 17 court appearance.

Shelley Laine Johnson, 28, of Kernersville, was charged with permitting an unlicensed driver to operate her vehicle on May 13. She was due in court on June 16.

Kevin Ernest Euler, 50, of Walnut Cove, was charged with not wearing a seatbelt on May 13. His court date was June 16.

Alicia Maria Sandoval, 33, of Rural Hall, was charged with not wearing a seatbelt on May 13. She had a June 6 court date.

Crystal Dale Underwood Jones, 30, of Walnut Cove, was charged on May 13 with driving with no insurance, no current inspection and no license tag. She was to appear in court on June 16. On May 12. Jones had been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He bond was $10,000.

Judy Carole Templeton, 65, of Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny May 12. Her trial date was June 22.

William Cecil Hernandez, 33, of Pilot Mountain, was charged May 12 with failure to appear in Stokes court. Bond was $300 and he was due in court on June 9.

Paul Ray Collins, 33, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested on May 12 for two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and resisting an officer. His bond was $51,000, and he had a May 19 court date.

Theresa Lynn Rumley, 58, of Pine Hall, was arrested on May 12 for two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, two felony counts selling marijuana, two felony counts delivering marijuana, two felony counts conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana, two felony counts maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and two counts possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond was set at $40,000. Her trial appearance was set for May 19.

Paul Mathew Rumley, 59, of Pine Hall, was arrested May 12 for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, felony selling marijuana, felony delivering marijuana, two felony counts conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His bond was set at $40,000, and his court appearance was May 13.

Douglas Edwards Smith, 49, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on May 11 for resisting an officer, ficticious license tag and borrowing a license tag. His bond was $5,000 and he had a May 26 court date.

Kristen Jones Eldridge, 38, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on March 16. Her bond was $1,000. She was due to appear in court on April 21.

Eric Melkin Keith Davis, 36, of Walnut Cove, was charged with driving while license revoked and speeding on March 16. He was to be in court April 14.

Gary Phillip Alexander, 66, of Pinnacle, was arrested on March 3 for felony cruelty to animals. His bond was $10,000 and his trial was March 17.

Zachary Burton Sink, 26, of Germanton, was arrested March 2 for speeding to elude arrest and failing to heed lights and siren, both felonies, along with a window tinting violation. His bond was $1,000 and he was due in court March 17.

Aaron Lawatha Copney, 26, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County Court on March 2. Bond was $500 and he was to be in court in Winston-Salem on April 5.

Christopher Lee Knight, 46, of Lawsonville, was arrested Feb. 27 for driving while impaired, He was to be in court on April 27.

A quantity of treated lumber valued at more than $1,200 was reported stolen from a home in Walnut Cove June 17.

On June 17, deputies investigated a report of fraud when a Walnut Cove resident’s debit card was used online by someone to charge a $352.46 purchase.

A catalytic converter worth $300 was stolen from a church van at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Walnut Cove on June 17.

A woman in Germanton reported that she was assaulted at her home on June 15.

An $800 Remington 700 7mm rifle was reported stolen from a home with a Madison address on June 14.

On June 14 there was a report of subjects breaking into cars and outbuildings on Highway 89 in Walnut Cove. Penley’s Auto Service reported the theft of several items.

Someone broke into a Walnut Cove resident’s storage shed on June 12 and took a number of items, including a Husquvarna zero-turn mower, a Gravley zero-turn mower, a Honda XL100 motorcycle, yard equipment and tools. The total value of the stolen items was close to $19,000.

A King man reported the theft of his 1987 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle on June 11. The bike is valued at $5,000.

A $25,000 tag-along camper was stolen from a Sandy Ridge property on June 10. The camper was eventually found abandoned in Winston-Salem.

A Walnut Cove resident said someone broke into his outbuilding on June 9 and stole a dog kennel and various tools, with a total value of more than $900.

In Germanton on June 8, a resident said someone took his 2000 Chevy Suburban and did not return it.

Someone removed a catalytic converter from a Honda CRV in Pinnacle on June 8. The stolen item was valued at $500.

A gun safe valued at $300 was reported stolen from a home in Madison, according to a report.

A subject used a Walnut Cove resident’s credit card to purchase items worth more than $600.

311 Speedway in Pine Hall reported on June 2 the theft of 25 catalytic converters by someone using a saw to cut the item from vehicles. The total value was estimated at $3,500.

The Sheriff’s Department, on June 1, assisted the King Police with a robbery investigation and recovered 43 cell phones – total value $34,400 – nearly $800 in cash and a .22 caliber revolver in Germanton.

Cornerstone Baptist Church in King reported on May 31 that subjects drove four-wheelers onto the property causing damage.

A black 2014 Kia Optima sedan was reported stolen from a Mount Airy residence on May 30. The vehicle was valued at $7,000.

At the Lucky 7 establishment on May 29, someone threw a bottle of Texas Pete, damaging the Leprechaun Fish Table machine to the tune of $14,000.

Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church reported someone stole a catalytic converter off their church van on May 29. The item was valued at $300.

On May 28 a woman in King reported that a person was threatening to post nude photos and video of her.

Deputies responded to a fight between students at Chestnut Grove Middle School on May 27.

A Germanton resident reported that someone attempted to steal their mail on May 27.

Someone kicked in a garage door and broke into a Sandy Ridge home on May 26.

A Walnut Cove man reported his car was damaged at a Pine Hall boat landing on May 25. His `994 Chevrolet Impala sustained about $200 in damages.

A King resident reported a break-in to their residence and an outbuilding May 25. Among items stolen were a Murry push mower, gas can and flashlight.

A Germanton man reported that his vehicle, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe, was damaged when someone attempted to break into it on May 25.

A number of tools were reported stolen from a Rural Hall property on May 25, with a total value of more than $8,000. Among the items taken was a Fluke scope meter, several saws and drills, plus a Nintendo Switch game system, various games, a speaker and a firearm.

A victim reported their vehicle was broken into on Pine Hall Road and her purse was stolen, with cash, payroll checks, debit cards and other personal items.

A resident of King reported that both their vehicle and a storage building at their home were broken into on May 22. Taken were items of jewelry, a cell phone and a BB gun, with a total value of about $1,600.

A break-in in Germanton on May 21 netted cash, a semi-automatic rifle and a Sthil backpack leafblower. A gun cabinet was also damaged.

A woman in Walnut Cove reported that her vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox SUV valued at $5,000, was set on fire by an unknown assailant on May 21.

On May 21 a Walnut Cove resident reported $2,000 in damages to their Total Gym workout equipment.

A check for $707.29 was taken out of a mailbox at a residence in King on May 21.

A Sandy Ridge resident reported their 1992 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck stole on May 21. The truck was valued at $1,500.

A subject attempted to take an air conditioning unit out of a yard in Walnut Cove on May 20, according to a report. The GE window unit was valued at $700.

The Sheriff’s Department investigated a case of identity theft on May 18 when the victim reported that someone hacked into their bank account.

There have been a rash of catalytic converter thefts. On May 18, the part was stolen out of a van on Dodgetown Road. It was valued at $1,000. A catalytic converter was stolen off a Ford Mustang from a vehicle parked in King on May 17. The item was valued at $2,000. A similar theft was attempted in Germanton on the same date, and a Ford F250 sustained about $500 in damages.

A Danbury resident reported that a subject came onto their property on May 14 and mowing the grass and damaging the “no trespassing” sign.

Someone broke into a Sandy Ridge home on May 12, damaging locks and removing a $100 mailbox and post.

On May 12, someone broke into multiple vehicles at Ronny’s Auto Sales in Sandy Ridge, damaging several and taking a Ford Explorer SUV valued at $3,000.

A home on YMCA Camp Road was broken into on May 10, according to a report.

Deputies assisted with Stokes County Animal Control for an animal issue on May 9.

A King resident said someone “egged” their vehicle on May 9, causing $500 in damage to the paint.

In Walnut Cove a resident reported that someone broke into his Pontiac Vibe, taking several items including a Beretta 9mm handgun, on May 9.

A DeWalt compound miter saw was stolen off the tailgate of a truck in Rural Hall on May 9. Value of the saw was $840.

A window was broken at a residence in Pinnacle, causing $300 in damages, on May 8.

At the Dollar General on Mountainview Road in King on May 8, a suspect concealed several items to avoid paying for them. On May 9 at the same store, someone tried to walk out without paying for a basket-full of items.

A Walnut Cove resident reported on May 7 that someone broke four windows at his residence, causing $400 in damages.

An aluminum bagger was taken off a lawn mower trailer on May 6. The item was valued at $500.

A Sandy Ridge man reported someone broke into his truck and stole an air tank from his home on May 5.

On May 5 someone reportedly broke into an outbuilding at a home in King and stole several items, including fishing equipment, a gas grill and a weedeater, plus a number of yard decorations including statues, yard art and porch chairs.

A Walnut Cove resident said someone slung gravel with their car, damaging their vehicle, on May 5.

A King resident reported a case of fraud on May 3, saying a suspect prepared his tax return but sent the refund to a different account. The fraud cost him $2,357, he said.

Nine fishing rods, with a total value of $2,000, were reported stolen on May 3 from the back of an SUV parked in Lawsonville.

A concession stand at Lions Park in Walnut Cove was damaged when someone tried to gain access on May 2.

On May 1, a Walnut Cove resident told deputies that a person had sent a $5,000 worthless check to pay for computer equipment.

A Sheriff’s deputy was assaulted on April 29 in Sandy Ridge, according to a report.

Several items were reported stolen from an outbuilding at a Pinnacle property on April 26, including a Yamaha Big Bear 4-wheeler valued at $3,000 and assorted yard tools.

A King man was shot in the chest with a BB gun by an unknown assailant on April 26 at his residence.

A Bear Archery compound bow valued at $800 was reportedly stolen from a truck on April 23 at a King home when someone cut open the cover and broke into the vehicle.

Marissa Elizabeth Parkes, 41, of Walnut Cove, was arrested April 18 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with failure to appear in Davidson County Court. Her bond was set at $50,000 and she was due in court May 17 in Lexington.

About $1,000 in damage was done to a residence in Westfield when someone tried to break in by kicking in the basement door.

Home Goods for Less in Walnut Cove reported $200 in damages on April 21 when someone cut the internet cable into the store.

A 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was reported stolen on April 20. The red truck was valued at $4,500.

The Breeze-Thru in Germanton reported theft of several items from the store on April 20, including $90 in scratch-off tickets.

Cornerstone Baptist Church on Red Kirby Road in King reported theft and vandalism on April 18.

On April 17 a package was taken off a porch at a home on Piney Mountain Road in Walnut Cove. Value of the contents was $200.

A Walnut Cove man reported a trolling motor and a battery missing from his property on April 6. The total value of the items was $125.

A number of items were reportedly stolen from a King man’s truck on Highway 52 in Pinnacle. Among the items taken were a $600 Stihl chainsaw, fencing tools, a radio and speaker.

Two packages were reportedly stolen from a Pinnacle residence on March 23. Total value of the items taken was more than $1,000.

Catalytic converters were removed from three vehicles owned by a Danbury man on March 23. Total value was $600.

Deputies investigated the theft of power to a Pinnacle residence on March 23.

A woman in Walnut Cove reported on March 23 that the tires on her vehicle had been slashed.

A Husqvarna backpack blower and an Echo gas blower were reported stolen on March 21 from a vehicle at a residence in Pinnacle. The total value of the equipment was $650.

On March 20 a Lawsonville resident reported that someone shattered a window in his shop. Damage was estimated at $350.

A Danbury man reported the theft of his wallet and checkbook on March 16. The wallet contained $500 cash.

A Walnut Cove business reported a break-in and theft on March 16 that resulted in the theft of $8,000 in cash. The suspect broke the front glass door with a hammer, causing $800 damage. The business also reported that $1,057 in cash was taken by an employee.

On March 5 a Walnut Cove resident reported the theft of a $300 50-inch LG TV and a Ryobi chainsaw valued at $100.