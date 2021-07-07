Deans Lists

Jacob Alexander Stiehl from King and Chona R. Cubarrubia of Walnut Cove have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Spring 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. The Dean’s Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

As a national Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community. Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 79 master’s programs, 47 doctoral programs (including the J.D.), the Education Specialist program and Master of Laws program.

Stiehl is a student in the Hankamer School of Business. Cubarrubia is in the Louise Herrington School of Nursing.

***

Ila Vienneau of Walnut Cove earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

he Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.