Board seeks to reassure Pinnacle residents

DANBURY — In a Monday afternoon meeting the Stokes County Commissioners sought to remove a boiling-over pot from the burner and cool off Pinnacle residents who have been upset about a possible move of the county’s dump site.

The dumpster site is currently located at 1831 Old Highway 52 and there has been talk in county circles about relocating it about two miles north, very close to Pinnacle’s Fire Station, Elementary School and the United Methodist Church.

On Monday, Robert Griffin was the latest Pinnacle resident to speak before the Board against any move, saying the proposed location was “not suitable” due to potential traffic issues. He painted a picture of “a festival on a nice, crisp autumn Saturday and you have 10 to 15 trailers lined up to go to the dump.”

And the Commissioners responded quickly to reassure Griffith — and all other Pinnacle citizens.

“When we started talking about this I thought it was a big problem,” said Commissioner Rick Morris. “But now I’m not in any hurry. We’ve had a lot of people come speak to us about this and we need to relieve concerns on this.”

Commissioner Wayne Barneycastle said he had visited the site to take a look first-hand. “I’d like to do things to the present site to make it safer.”

“The main concern is on Saturday morning when traffic backs up,” Commissioner Sonya Cox said. “I’d like to talk to the DOT to make it safer.”

Chair Andy Nickelston said it’s been discussed since he came on the Board in 2018. “The traffic is not as bad as it used to be,” he said. “The problem has kind of fixed itself over time.”

“I’m glad the commissioners will make the present site safer,” said Rev. Robin Jones, pastor at Pinnacle United Methodist Church, when asked about Monday’s comments by Board members. “Many people in the community and the church I serve do not want to see it moved.”

In other business, the Board:

● Approved the 2021-2022 fiscal year county budget, which is a balanced budget that has no tax increases. The General Fund expenditures total $44.7 million, plus $14.7 million for the Schools’ Current Expense Budget and $2.1 million in capital outlay for the school system.

● Heard a request from RiverStreet not to demolish the building they are using for storage at the old prison site off Dodgetown Road. The Board has discussed the site as a danger and eyesore in need of reclamation, something that Nickelston said had been a key focus for him. “Several of those buildings do need tearing down,” said Public Works Director Stewart Easter, who added that Riverstreet wants to paint the building it has been using after a verbal agreement several years ago. “They’ve cleaned it up and it looks good.”

● Approved establishing “minimum bids” for the sale of 10 tax-foreclosed county properties. Purchasing Director Glenda Pruitt said she had tried to generate interest in the various properties by placing signs, and that had been successful. “A lot of people have called me about properties,” said Pruitt, who wanted to be able to proceed if she received minimum bids, which Brim said was half the property’s tax value plus the fee for filing a new deed.

● Approved the updated and revised Investment Incentive Resolution to extend a utility line, along with the City of King, to a business that is expanding in exchange for $3 million in investments by that company.

● Discussed the appointment of Dawn Cardwell to the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.

● Discussed appointments to the Stokes County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. Re-appointed would be Doug Rose, Tammy Martin, Kathy Kiser, Anna Keaton and Jerry McGee. New appointments would be Jeana Barneycastle, Gayle Alston, Kevin Kirby, Amber Brown and Cameron Rogatsios.

● Approved a new lease, effective July 1, in Danbury with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

● Discussed a possible private sale to Mike Marshall of the vehicle he used while he served as Sheriff, a 2011 Ford Explorer. Pruitt asked to move forward with the sale, which is allowable by the general statutes. But Morris said he was “uncomfortable” with that. “Why does one person get that chance when no other county residents can?” Mendenhall said that private sales had been done before and was fine as long as the county received fair market value. Commissioner Barneycastle said he was fine with the plan, “but you better get ready for some phone calls, I can assure you.”

● Received Richard Brim’s tax report.

● Approved a new contract with the County Attorney, Ty Browder, with an increase in retainer from $72,000 to $84,000 annually.

● Approved a schedule of new environmental fees approved by the county’s Board of Health.

● Learned that the Board of Education and the School system plan to plant a tree in memory of volunteer extraordinaire Scotty Alley.