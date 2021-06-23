‘One in a trillion’: Scotty gets super-intendent send-off

Scotty with his sister Lanette Moore, Financial Director for Stokes County Schools, on his baptism day. Alley is baptized in the river in 2018 by Scotty Marshall and Jeffery Whitaker.

“You talk about people who are ‘one in a million,’ but I think Scotty was one in a trillion.” Dr. Ron Carroll

Scotty Alley wore many hats.

One for each school, in fact.

When Alley delivered the mail to the 19 schools in the Stokes County system with Jackie Bennett, Alley kept 19 sets of caps and shirts he had been given from each school. As he moved through his appointed rounds, he would pause in the van to put on the proper gear for each school, always wanting to show his support.

Alley died last week after struggling with illness for the past year in a half. Born with intellectual disabilities, some said it was pretty remarkable that he lived for 54 years.

He volunteered with the Stokes County Schools’ Central Office for more than 30 years and one year was named as the top volunteer in the state. But that description doesn’t begin to scratch the surface of the type of human being he was. But a small gesture at his memorial service last Friday may be a better illustration: the current school superintendent and all the living former superintendents came together to act as Alley’s honorary pallbearers.

“That was a historic moment,“ said one of the superintendents, Dr. Ron Carroll, “to have that many school superintendents together. And of course the reason was for Scotty. It was a great honor to be asked.”

“You talk about people who are ‘one in a million,’ but I think Scotty was one in a trillion,” Carroll added. “He was a very unique person, and the most genuine person I’ve ever known. He treated everyone the same. And everyone who interacted with him is richer for it.”

Dr. Carroll had a special relationship with Alley because in 1976 he started at what was then known as Southeastern Junior High when Scotty was a student. And from 1990 to 2003, Carroll and Alley worked in the Central Office together every day.

“Technically he was a volunteer, but he looked on it as his job and he treated it very seriously,” Carroll said. “He was very conscientious. Scotty was usually reserved, but he noticed things. And he never forgot them.”

Current Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice agreed that it was a special moment. “I have never been more honored and humbled at the same time,” he said. “Scotty has spent countless hours volunteering for Stokes County Schools through the years. He was one of the kindest people I have ever met. I am going to miss him.”

“Scotty always had a smile on his face,” says County Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall, another former superintendent. “He enjoyed volunteering his time and effort at the Central Office on a daily basis. Scotty always spoke to me when he saw me and I always responded in return. He will be greatly missed.”

“When I think of Stokes County Schools I think of Scotty,” said Dr. Stewart Hobbs, who worked in 11 different districts during his career. “He embodied what we tried to instill in our students, teachers and staff.”

Hobbs said that Alley had love for everyone. “And he knew how to show it.”

The other words Hobbs said he associates with Alley are dedication and support.

“He loved to go to football and basketball games, and if South Stokes was playing somewhere, he’d be there. And he just loved coming to work every day.”

Dr. Hobbs said Alley’s smile and personality were a tonic for anything that was ailing you.

“When I was having a bad day, I’d leave my desk and I’d go find Scotty. He would make you forget all about the bad stuff.”

Dr. Frank Sells called Alley “a great person who meant a lot to so many people.”

“There are a lot of things I can tell you about Scotty, but he’s one of the greatest illustrations of what Jesus Christ taught us to be, I think. He loved everyone unconditionally and humbly desired to serve everyone he could. His life was a textbook on work ethic and attitude. His smile and disposition made him a genuine pleasure and an inspiration to be around.

“The years I spent working with Scotty made me a much richer person in so many ways,” Dr. Sells said.

Even though it was for a sad occasion, Dr. Hobbs enjoyed the experience of talking with his collegues so much he said he would like to see the group get together on a regular basis.