A star is re-born: Palmetto Theatre ready for its close-up

From 1949 to 1963, the theater on Main Street showed movies every day. Durwood Bennett, Kim Ferrell and Don Richardson of The Palmetto Group stand in the refurbished theater. Photos by Neill Caldwell | The Stokes News In addition to being a popular movie house, the Palmetto hosted some big-time stars back in the day. The ‘before’ picture: the balcony, like the rest of the building, was in disrepair when the building was purchased by a group of Walnut Cove residents.

WALNUT COVE — The Palmetto is looking like a theater again.

As opposed to the train wreck it was just a year and a half ago.

There’s a box office, plush theater seats, a concession stand, even the original device where the ticket-taker put the torn stubs.

All that’s due to the blood, sweat and tears of a group of people who didn’t want to see another historic building come crashing down.

There was no real plan for this. A group of Walnut Cove residents were sitting around feeling sad that the old Dodson Hotel on Main Street had been lost to the wrecking ball, and someone commented “I guess the theater will be next.” That innocent comment started an avalanche of effort (and money), mostly happening during the pandemic.

But there’s a payoff coming.

The Palmetto Theatre is ready to host concerts, including a free one this Friday, during the Arts on Main Cruise-in, with Harvey Hawk and the Rockers starting at 6:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, July 2, the Palmetto will have its first ticketed event, with hometown bluegrass legend Alan Bibey and his band, Grasstowne.

Yes, it’s a venue once again, and there are big ideas for the future, including showing movies, a site for weddings, church and civic events, graduation ceremonies, karaoke nights, plays and concerts.

The biggest idea is that the venue will be a boost to the downtown, a economic driver for town and county.

***

Last weekend Durwood Bennett, Kim Ferrell and Don Richardson sat down in the refurbished lobby to talk about the restoration work. They’ve been the driving force behind this multi-year project.

The Palmetto Group bought the building from the DeHart family for $35,000 and were shocked at what they found. The back way had two very large openings, which allowed the animal kingdom access. The roof was wasn’t caving in let in the rain and the walls leaned precariously.

Saying they faced a “daunting task” doesn’t do it justice. Early estimates were three-quarters of a million dollars to make repairs, which was much, much, much more than the group figured it could raise.

But Rep. Kyle Hall helped secure a $90,000 state revitalization grant to get the ball rolling on the roof repair, an new HVAC system and some of the plumbing work. Fred and Denise Cooke of Bloomday Granite & Marble stepped up to donate materials for the front of the building and for counter-tops in the new backstage bathrooms.

“The Cookes were really among the first ones to see the potential here,” Ferrell said.

Most of the work has been done by members of the Palmetto Group and others in the community. A new stage was built, bigger than the original stage, and a screen installed for future movies. Theater seats were found at an AMC movie theater that was being closed.

“It’s coming along,” said Bennett, who walked across the Palmetto stage for his graduation in 1960. “We’ve put a lot of man-hours in, but have also been blessed with volunteers and we want to thank them. The community has really become excited.”

“We’ve tried to put it back as much as it was,” said Ferrell, “because some of us can remember what it used to be.”

Donations large and small have come in to help the cause; one woman has been giving $10 a month long enough to total $1,000. And the group is selling 1,000 t-shirts as a fund-raiser.

Still needed is a sprinkler system before the balcony can be used, what the leaders called the No. 1 priority. And a sound system, and more lighting, and a new marquee, and …

Speaking of the balcony, South Stokes wrestling coach Jimmy Via had members of the wrestling team to come put the seats in the balcony.

The COVID crisis did not have a great effect on the work, the trio agreed, other than the increased prices for materials. “We’ve really gone along at our own pace,” said Bennett.

Ferrell said she’s already have several inquiries from both groups and individuals about using the space. “Mainly we just want to bring people in,” she said.

The downstairs has 120 fixed theater seats – with cupholders – and about 90 movable seats that can be set up. When the balcony is usable, the total seating capacity will be more than 350.

***

The Palmetto was opened by Jesse Booth back in 1949 as a movie house. Booth actually had an earlier theater up Main Street, but it burned down shortly after opening.

Family members said Booth loved vacation trips to Palmetto, Florida, so that’s probably why he chose the name for a theater in a place with no palm trees.

Booth also opened a theater in King, but it didn’t last long. For years the Palmetto was the only theater in the county.

The theater was in operation for about 14 years, showing movie and occasionally hosting county music shows with stars like Bill Monroe and Ernest Tubb. Then became a rock ‘n’ roll venue for several years, and after that a series of businesses. A Ford dealership made the biggest changes, removing the rows of seats, leveling the floor, putting in a drop-ceiling and a grease pit. At some point along the way the marquee and signature vertical “Palmetto” sign were removed and lost to the ages.

“I think ‘Joy in the Morning’ was the last movie (advertised) on the marquee,” Richardson said. “I think it disappeared around 1970.”

While giving a tour of the new facility, Ferrell was reflective. “Sometimes I think ‘why did I think we could do all that we’ve done?’ The answer is for the community.”