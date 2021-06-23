National holiday: Juneteenth, centennial event celebrated

Stafford C. Berry Jr. (left) and McDaniel Roberts lead the ‘elders’ in at the start of the celebration of Juneteenth and the 100th birthday for the Colored School. Dr. Dana Dalton, coordinator of Saturday’s event in Walnut Cove, welcomes the crowd. Attendees watch a documentary about alumni of the school. Walnut Cove’s Rosenwald Day had food and games for kids set up to help celebrate. Walnut Cove Mayor Nellie Brown adds her words of welcome on Saturday morning. Photo by Steve Pulliam

WALNUT COVE — It just seemed like June 19 had been declared a national holiday specifically for the celebration going on here on a very warm and sunny Saturday.

Juneteenth is a holiday for everyone, of course, but the organizers for Rosenwald Day, the 100-year anniversary of the opening of the old Colored School, had to feel like they got a special bonus when President Biden signed the legislation designating the day as a federal holiday just hours before the party started.

Dr. Dana Dalton and Mayor Nellie Brown touched on the importance of Juneteenth to the African American community. The holiday remembers the day in 1865 that the slaves of Galveston, Texas, learned about their freedom, the last to get the news in the South. It was a full two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Lincoln signed the 13th Amendment, officially outlawing slavery in the U.S., on Feb. 1, 1965, and it was fully ratified in December of that year.

Dalton said that the organizing committee specifically chose June 19 to hold this celebration of the school, which was opened in 1921.

That the organizers also thought of having plenty of commemorative church-style fans also seemed a bit of perfect planning.

Despite the heat, there was noting but smiles to be seen at the celebration as attendees enjoyed the music and dancing. But there was also an educational element, with talks offered about the history of the Rosenwald schools and a documentary film shown inside the school that showcased alumni of the Walnut Cove school.