Board not on the fence on this question

DANBURY — At Monday night’s County Commissioners’ meeting, representatives from the new solar energy farm near Walnut Cove tried to explain fencing to the owner of a major fencing company, and it did not go well for the visitors.

At issue was a request by Pinegate Renewables, the Asheville-based company building the Lick Creek Solar farm, to use a type of woven-wire fencing around the large complex, fencing that would allow small animals to pass through. They even brought a section of the “wildlife permeable” fencing to show the Board of Commissioners.

But at the close of their presentation, Board Chair Andy Nickelston started asking some very specific questions related to wire gauge, fasteners, pole supports, etc. At one point an exasperated Project Manager Matt Eaker said “You’re asking technical questions that I’m not prepared to answer.”

When Raleigh land use attorney Karen Kemerait, who was representing Pinegate, finally sat down, she turned to a companion and said “Isn’t that the guy who owns a fence company?”

The change in the type of fencing had been approved by the town of Walnut Cove and the county’s Planning and Zoning Board. But the Commissioners all seemed skeptical, perhaps by the seemingly flimsy sample that Pinegate had on hand. The wildlife fencing is being recommended by the North Carolina Nature Conservancy and has been used by Pinegate in a couple of projects, including a large solar farm near Candor in western Moore County. And of course, it would be much cheaper than using chain link fencing. And considering this is a 400-acre site, that’s a huge issue.

“The problem is that this wire slides down,” Nickelston said. “It’s impossible to get it tight.”

“It doesn’t look as sturdy,” Commissioner Sonya Cox said.

Board member Rick Morris did say that he was hesitant to “micromanage what kind of fence you use.”

“Is this more wildlife friendly or price friendly?” Commissioner Wayne Barneycastle asked.

Asked why the company was recommending the change, Pinegate’s Eaker said “solar energy companies are full of tree huggers and hippies.” Eaker also pressed for a final decision so he could move forward with construction, even if it was to reject the wildlife fence.

In the end the Commissioners rejected the proposal to use wildlife-friendly fence at the solar farm by a 3-2 vote, but then approved the company’s original request for an eight-foot chain-link fence with a slight modification: no barbed wire on top.

In other business the Board of Commissioners:

● Approved a request from Public Works Director Stewart Easter for changes to deal with weekend overcrowding and safety issues at Moratok Park in Danbury. “We have a serious problem with littering as well and noise from loud music,” Easter said. “Our staff is not equipped to handle some of the situations and we have been in need of law enforcement intervention on many occasions. I would like to request that we have a deputy on site on the weekends as was on Memorial Day weekend and that we lock the park in the evenings.”

● Discussed an incident on the Dan River where a man was cruising up and down the river in a motorboat. [Hanging Rock State Park Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger said that Park Ranger Jason Anthony cited the man for reckless boating when he entered the park’s section of the river. Jet-style power boats are the realm of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. There are already laws in place about wake speeds near boats, shorelines and ramps. Persons who violate those speeds can be cited. But there are no laws prohibiting those boats.]

● Approved the contract of County Manager Jake Oakley, but only through his new retirement date of Aug. 6. At that time Shannon Shaver will serve as interim County Manager until a new manager is hired. It indicated a change of heart by Oakley, who indicated he would serve until the end of the year in the most recent Board meeting.

● Approved Glenda Pruitt’s proposal to advertise surplus property for sale in Hanging Rock Forest.

● Approved a proclamation in recognition of the Centennial Celebration of the Historic Walnut Cove Colored School happening this Saturday.

● Selected the July 12 meeting as the time for a public hearing on an incentive proposal, along with the City of King, on a Dynamic Investment Incentive.

● Selected Commissioner Cox to be the voting delegate at the August meeting of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, with Commissioner Barneycastle as the alternate.

● Approved an updated lease on LifeBrite’s Pine Hall Campus.

● Approved renewal of the recreation contract with the Stokes Family YMCA.

● Approved renewal of the county’s Veterinarian contract with Dr. Preston Roberts.

● Approved transportation plans for DSS and Senior Services for the next fiscal year.