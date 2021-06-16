A day of collaboration

DANBURY — Well that was easy.

Last Thursday’s joint meeting between the Board of Education and the Stokes County Commissioners was a love-in of positivity and praise, quite different from the contentious meetings of even less than 10 years ago, several participants said privately.

After Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice and the members of the school board had made their presentation, County Manager Jake Oakley said he would recommend the Commissioners accept the entire package.

“You’re the experts,” Oakley said. “You guys know what we need at the schools. So I’ve left it all in there. We need to do what’s best for our children.”

The more difficult part comes now, when the Board of Commissioners has to hammer out a final budget during a series of workshop meetings. It remains to be seen how the county schools fare in the face of reality.

Helping the schools cause is the recent revaluation of properties countywide. “It happens every four years,” Oakley said, “and is there to make sure to have the funds the county needs. We are increasing the amount of revenue while we leave the tax rate alone. So we’re able to meet your needs and give you what you requested. But you do have 60-plus buildings that we really need to sit down and go over.”

The school system’s budget is really two: a $2.12 million budget for capital projects ranging from new roofs to SmartBoards to carpet, and a $15 million Current Expense budget – an increase of $1.3 million over last year – that covers areas like salaries, benefits, travel, operations and utilities.

Dr. Rice first outlined a “wish list” of new Current Expense budget requests by order of importance, which included two additional tech positions, one additional maintenance person, raising the teacher supplement from 4% to 5%, someone to oversee the state mandated Multi-Tier System of Support program, restoring two additional instructional coaches for teachers, and a part-time public information/marketing position.

“All are very much needed,” said Board of Education chair Cheryl Knight, “to help us rebound and grow from pandemic challenges.”

“We have a lot of needs,” added Board of Education member Dwayne Bryant. “Our teachers are very underpaid. You all know what a gallon of milk costs. Our kids deserve the best education.”

The teacher supplement, Rice and others said, would help the county be more competitive in recruiting teachers in the region.

Board of Education Pat Messick member thanked the Commissioners for getting the Fire Fighters Academy off the ground for the high schools this year. (Academics Director Doug Rose said that there were 90 students signed up for two different classes for the fall.) “That will really benefit the entire community. … Our tech needs are always rising, and now we have to think more about cyber-security.”

Commissioner Wayne Barneycastle, who has been a firefighter for 44 years, said “it’s great to hear we have that many kids signed up for those classes.”

Board of Education member Mike Rogers reminded the Commissioners that 30% of students opted to stay home and do remote learning even when the schools re-opened. “When it comes to online education, if we don’t offer it somebody will. The days of textbooks and chalkboards are ending.”

Rogers and several school board members mentioned the need for better marketing, and asked the Commissioners to find and watch a recent video made at South Stokes High School highlighting its many offerings. “We have a great product,” Rogers said. “We just need to get the word out and everyone in the surrounding area know about it.”

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Taylor then ran through the 38-item Capital Expenses budget that he said reflected the system’s five-year plan for replacing some big-ticket items like school roofs or running tracks. “We have aging buildings with a lot of needs,” Taylor said.

Facilities Director Ricky Goins told the Board that his original request to the 19 school principals to provide their top three greatest needs produced a list totaling $6.2 million. “So we trimmed that down,” he said.

The one new area, Dr. Rice is $12,000 for band equipment, something that has not been included in the budget “for 40 years,” he said. “A tuba can cost $10,000. … This is a drop in the bucket but it’s better than nothing.”

“Some instruments are very expensive,” agreed Board of Education member Von Robertson, “and the rights to sheet music are several thousand dollars a year. Fundraising is good, but that pays for the band to make trips to games. There are some students who want to play in the band but their parents can’t afford to buy or rent a clarinet.”

Commissioner Sonya Cox commended the school board and staff present for their work during the pandemic. “It was a tough year but you handled it well,” Cox said.

When asked by Cox about a possible online academy like other neighboring systems have in place, Dr. Rice warned that such a plan could force closures of some of the smaller schools by taking away students and dropping their numbers below a sustainable level.

Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall, a former school superintendent who currently serves on the Board for Forsyth Tech, mentioned being on a series of Zoom calls that emphasized high tech needs. “The world will pass you by if you don’t keep up,” he said.

Mendenhall, who also referees high school wrestling matches, asked about a $75,000 line item to help local schools pay for athletic officials. Dr. Rice said that $20,000 of that total was to go to help schools pay for officiating, and the rest would help programs cushion the loss of sports ticket revenues and concessions revenues during the pandemic. “There was a limited number who could come to games so income was severely limited,” Rice responded. “We hope to get back to normal this year but (athletic programs) will still be behind the 8-ball and will be for several years to come.”

Rogers pointed out that some relative recent years the system had received just $200,000-300,000 for capital needs “when replacing the roof at South was $330,000.”

“Bucks have been passed,” said Chair of the Commissioners Andy Nickelston.

“You couldn’t even maintain for that,” said Messick.

“I don’t see how you slept at night,” said Dr. Rice to Mendenhall, who responded “I didn’t.”

“Every building gets older every year,” concluded Rice. “Some years about all you could do was buy buckets to put under the leaks. A lot of our buildings were built in the ’50s and ’60s. Our ‘youngest’ school, West Stokes, is 21 years old. In some places the carpet is 25 years old. We wouldn’t want that in our houses.”

Dr. Taylor interjected that “we try to be good stewards of the money we receive. I have a reputation for trying to stretch a dime into a quarter.”

Commissioner Rick Morgan asked how needs were prioritized. “All are high priority,” Rice responded. “It’s almost like you pick which finger you want to hit with a hammer.”

Mendenhall then asked the bottom line question: “The talk on the street is ‘why are the schools asking for more money when there are fewer students?”

“Expenses continue to go up,” Rice said. “If we had 2,000 more students we’d probably have to ask for $2 million more. We’re still heating and cooling the same square feet. If 10 kids leave we don’t cut less grass.”

“We downsized at my work and I said ‘wait a minute, the building hasn’t drawn up!’” said Commissioner Barneycastle.

“Unless you’ve worked in the schools you won’t understand it,” said Commissioner Cox, who also has experience serving on the school board.

“There are a lot of school people who don’t,” Dr. Rice responded. “Even our principals don’t understand what it costs to run 19 schools.”

“It comes down to ‘what is the minimum we want for our children?’” Rice continued. “That’s a sorry state. I don’t want the minimum.”

“People will move from one side of town to the other just to have a better school,” said Robertson. “Schools are reflective of the county, and our population is going down. Will we need to look at consolidation? That’s something we have to look at. We have to have a plan. We need to be proactive instead of reactive.”

“When there are less than 100 kids at a school, the decision is made,” Dr. Rice reminded. “We are committed to having quality education. People choose Stokes County because of the quality of life.”

“I’ll put our education up against anyone’s,” said Rogers. “We have recent graduates who are succeeding at world-renowned universities.”

“Thank you to the Commissioners for always supporting our students,” Knight said.