Dr. Taylor headed to Hickory

DANBURY — Stoke County’s Assistant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bryan Taylor has been named the next Superintendent of Hickory Public Schools in Hickory.

Hickory’s Board of Education announced the selection of the district’s new Superintendent during a specially called meeting on June 8.

Taylor will replace Dr. Robbie Adell, who is retiring after 37 active years of service to public schools.

“While I will miss Dr. Taylor’s leadership, wise counsel, and friendship, my goal has always been for Stokes County Schools to prepare everyone for their next step in life,” said Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice. “Congratulations to Dr. Taylor as he takes this next step. Hickory Public Schools is lucky to have Dr. Taylor as their next superintendent.”

Taylor, a Mount Airy native, was previously the s uperintendent of Avery County Schools before he came to Stokes County. During his tenure there, Dr. Taylor led the district to some of the highest student performance data in the State of North Carolina.

Taylor has experience in many capacities: student success coach, Special Education teacher, principal of Mount Airy Middle School, director of Special Education, federal programs, student services, Human Resources and Operations, and as adjunct professor in the Doctoral Program at Gardner-Webb University.

“We are so excited to welcome Dr. Bryan Taylor as the next Superintendent of Hickory Public Schools,” said Dr. Bryan Graham, chair of the Hickory Board of Education. “Dr. Taylor has an impressive breadth of experience as a North Carolina educator, having held a range of positions including teacher, coach, principal, director and executive director, assistant superintendent, and superintendent.

“Dr. Taylor impressed the Board with his desire to ‘reach and teach’ all of our students in Hickory. As we emerge from a school year dominated by the pandemic, we knew we needed a proven leader to guide our schools and ensure that all of our students are provided with the services and educational opportunities necessary for success,” said Graham.

Dr. Taylor earned his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Gardner-Webb University. His Masters of Arts was also earned from Gardner-Webb, with his Bachelor of Science earned from High Point University. He also earned an Associates of Arts from Surry Community College.

He will start his new position on July 1.