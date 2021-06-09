King Police

Blanca Iris Guzman, 29, of Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on April 20. Her court date was May 11.

Montese Lavon White, 29, of Winston-Salem, was charged on April 18 with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Joy Martin Severt, 46, of King, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 18. Her trial date is June 1.

Clarence Dale Hall, 43, of Floyd, Virginia, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon on April 18. He is to be in court on June 1.

Charles Ellison Floyd, 58, of King, was charged April 17 with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. He is to be in court on June 1.

Gregory Ellis Settlemyre, 43, of King, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on April 17. His trial date is June 1.

Jensen McCall Wiles, 26, of Yadkinville, was arrested on April 15 for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $10,000 and his trial was May 11.

Skyler Breanne Creech, 21, of East Bend, was arrested April 15 for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, felony trafficking heroin by transport, felony trafficking heroin by possession, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $15,000 and his trial date was May 11.

Douglas Edward Smith, 49, of Winston-Salem, was arrested April 15 for two counts of felony larceny, two counts of felony identity theft, felony obtaining property by false pretenses, misdemeanor larceny, resisting and officer and possession of His bond was $18,000 and he was due in court on May 11.

Waylon Samuel Whisenhunt, 20, of Tobaccoville, was arrested on April 14 for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $50,000.

Sean Michael Boyd, 25, of King, was arrested on April 13 for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Boyd’s bond was set at $75,000, and his trial date is June 1.

Alexander Edward Goad, 26, of Pinnacle, was arrested on April 12 with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000. His trial is June 1.

Angela Dawn Woods, 29, of Madison, was arrested April 12 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Her bond was $2,000 and she is to be in court on June 1.

Derek Ray Wilson, 30, of Tobaccoville, was arrested April 10 for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, concealment of merchandise and misdemeanor larceny. Bond was $12,000 and his trial date was April 12.

Michael Paul Barton, 35, of King, was arrested on April 7 for felony possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. Bond was $7,000 and he received an April 8 court appearance.

Donnie Lee Holt, 40, of Pinnacle, was arrested on April 7 for felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was $6,000. He was to be in court on April 8.

Samantha Tuttle Crafford, 51, of Advance, was arrested for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances on April 7. Her trial date was May 11.

James Scott Lipham, 50, of Mount Airy, was charged March 28 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court, plus trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. Bond was $1,000. He was to go before a judge on April 21 in Winston-Salem.

David Wayne Davis, 47, of King, was charged with larceny on March 28. His court date was May 12.