Dean’s Lists/Graduations

Elijah Boles of King was named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University for the spring semester, 2021. In order to be named to the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester. Anderson University is a comprehensive Christian university offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees online and on campus in Anderson, S.C.

Micha Harris of King is one of the students named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

Ila Vienneau of Walnut Cove has earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Vienneau was among approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Spring 2021 semester and were recognized during the Institute’s 260th Commencement exercises at Bobby Dodd Stadium.