Park acquires 179 additional acres

A rock outcrop marks the center of the newly acquired park property looking toward Taylor Mountain. This old stone foundation or hearth found on the property is a remnant of the past.

DANBURY — Last week Hanging Rock State Park acquired an additional 179 acres, which connect the mountain ridge to the outskirts of the town of Danbury.

Preserving this parcel will help protect water quality and natural resources along the scenic Mill Creek which winds through the property. It will also enable the Mountains To Sea Trail (MST) to get more miles off the road and into the woods.

The MST currently enters the park near Tory’s Den off the Sauratown trail, follows across Moore’s Knob, past the lake, down Indian Creek, and terminates near the park’s front gate. Hikers wishing to continue on the trail then have to hike roadways until reaching the next section of trail near Stokesdale.

This newly acquired land will enable construction of a new section of the MST to pass across the top of the mountain’s ridge and through a mature undisturbed forest before exiting into the downtown area of Danbury.

Town officials in Danbury are anticipating this new influx of hikers to take advantage of shopping and eating in town, Council members said at their most recent meeting. The town is also in the midst of a sidewalk project to make traversing the Main Street safer for pedestrians in the Old Courthouse and The Arts Place block. The project is scheduled to be completed by the state DOT this summer.

“This is very exciting news for the Town of Danbury,” said Mayor Janet Whitt. “Connecting Hanging Rock State Park to our town brings great opportunities for trailheads into the center of town for visitors, park users to our own sidewalk projects creating pedestrian route from Hanging Rock to Danbury’s Arts District to the river at Moratock Park. The possibilities are endless!”

Council Member Steve Shelton said this is good news for Danbury. “Eventually, people will be able to enter the park from town with hiking trails to some pretty special places heretofore on private property.

“The discussion in the town meeting centered around the route of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Before this latest land acquisition, the only viable route was down Sheeprock Road by the cemetery and old school. Now there is potential for a route to the center of town, coming up Camping Island Creek Rd behind Artist’s Way and the Arts Place,” Shelton added.