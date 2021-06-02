Gone to the dogs?

Art students in Gatlin Hiatt’s class decorated the front panels of each dog house.

KING — Jeff Robertson, the Carpentry teacher at West Stokes High School, has taken a little ribbing about his class building dog houses that are wired for electricity. Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice, for example, wondered at the last meeting of the school board if someone would have to teach the dogs how to turn the light switch on and off.

But there’s a method to Robertson’s seeming madness. These dog houses – dog homes, really – are really a teaching tool, he says.

“I’ve been a builder for a thousand years, it seems like. I know a little bit about everything – like they say ‘a jack of all trades and master of none.’ I want the kids to know a little of everything as well. This provided a hands-on experience.”

Robertson said he started as a carpenter at age 18. “I fell into it and loved it. It was a bunch of old men who taught me how to be a carpenter and contractor.”

In the spring semester, Carpentry II students started modules “where the young men and women had to build a lot,” Robertson said. Plus they have to learn about things like insulation, wiring, and adding shingles to a roof.

“In the course of building we waste a lot of materials. I thought ‘why waste the county’s money?’ We threw a lot away last year so I decided we needed to do something with that lumber. So I went dumpster diving.”

Robertson decided the way to use this leftover lumber and teach his students about construction was to create dog houses – mini versions of a house. He also asked some of his regular donors for some extra materials.

He then decided that the finished dog houses ought to be donated locally, and after calling around worked out a deal with the Animal Adoption Center in Meadows. The dog houses were set to be delivered this week.

The wiring was added because that’s another module lesson in Carpentry II.

“I don’t want students to be afraid of basic electricity,” Robertson said.

At one point West’s Art teacher, Gatlin Hiatt, stopped by the shop and volunteered her students to paint the front panels of the dog houses. “They hand-painted scenes, which is really cool,” Robertson added.