1 dead as plane goes down near Pinnacle

PINNACLE — A small plane crashed off Volunteer Road in western Stokes County late Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency officials, with one fatality.

A second passenger was transported by helicopter to Baptist Hospital in serious but stable condition, said the County’s Emergency Services Director Brandon Gentry. “We don’t know the cause of the accident at this time,” Gentry added.

No names have been released.

The plane crash was reported at 5:27 p.m. A number of local agencies responded, including the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement:

“A single-engine Beechcraft A23 crashed in a field near 1170 Almas Lane in Pinnacle today at 5:21 p.m., local time. Two people were on board. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.”