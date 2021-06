The opening day for the Walnut Cove Farmers Market will be June 1o at a new location, 106 Third Street near El Cabo restaurant.

Look for the Walnut Cove Farmers Market page on Facebook.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, fill out the registration form found at https://go.ncsu.edu/walnutcoverfarmersmarket.

For more information email Bryan Hartman at bkhartman@ncat.edu, or call 336-593-8179.