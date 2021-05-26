Living through history

WALNUT COVE — Like the spelling of her first name, South Stokes High School senior Lucey Patterson is a unique young woman.

So when other members of the Class of ‘21 mourned the loss of a “normal” high school experience, Patterson just rolled with it and found a high level of personal success.

Oh, and in this time of a deadly global pandemic, she (still) heading into nursing.

“I’m pretty much waiting for the rest of my life to start,” Patterson said as she sat down for an interview last week at the school.

Her mom is Shelia Patterson, who teaches U.S. History at South, “So I learn about big events in history all the time. It’s weird to live through a historical event that you know will be in textbooks. Watching everything unfold from where it started and then it snowballed and the toilet paper shortage and how the country divided into people who wanted to get vaccinated and people who didn’t… That I was able to experience this big event was really cool.

“Our class has lived through some major events and it made us mature more quickly over a shorter period of time… Juggling school and the pandemic and watching the explosion that was the 2020 election as a high schooler because you’re old enough to understand what’s going on but you really don’t understand what’s going on. We were forced to grow up really quickly this past year. And it was tough. It was really tough.”

In regard to school, Patterson says she “got lucky because time management and self-management is my strength. When I was able to manage my own school work I actually benefited. The school day is seven hours long but I can spend four solid hours on my homework and have the rest of the day to do other things. Which I really like.

“Being away from the school setting was beneficial for me — I do have a couple of close friends who the pandemic really hurt them academically – because I’m more of an independent person and social situations are not always my forte. It’s really helped me grow as a student because I was able to manage my own time. I could have done the bare minimum, but I didn’t. It helped me figure out ‘oh, this is actually what college is going to be like.’”

Patterson she does feel bad for the Class of 2020 because they didn’t get a graduation or a prom.

“Luckily we did get both of those things. I was upset that I missed football season of my senior year. That’s where you really feel the magic of high school is in the stands when everybody’s screaming for their team and having fun together. We only had two home football games and I only got to go to one because I had to work. That we were able to have Homecoming Court and prom and graduation is really incredible.”

She did lose out on the part of her Nursing Assistant class, which did not get to do their clinicals in local nursing homes due to COVID. “But it didn’t discourage me at all. I’m not scared of it. I want to do something, and being a nurse would help that.”

She said the pandemic did not affect the decision to go into nursing at all.

“There’s always going to be sick people,” Patterson says. “In the pandemic I did feel pretty helpless. When it first started and you were locked down, you realized that your life had completely changed and you had no control over it. That was kind of a scary feeling. So now I want to work in health care because I would actually be able to be in the front line and help in some tangible way.”

She is entering the pre-Nursing program at UNC Charlotte in the fall, with a minor in Women’s Studies. “I’m super excited,” she said. “I’ve never moved; I lived in the same house for 17 years.”

Her dad is Randall Patterson and she has an older brother, Isaac, who is a student at The Citadel in Charleston. “They’ve been incredibly supportive” of her nursing plans, which eventually will be becoming a nurse practitioner for women’s health.

Her school activities including being an officer in the Marine Corps ROTC, and her BETA Club project was on “Period Poverty.” Patterson also works part-time at John Brown’s.

All in all, she says she’s loved her time at South Stokes.

“I love it. (With my Mom teaching at South) I’ve grown up here my entire life. My senior class is a tight group, and all the teachers are invested in you being successful.”