Missing Pinnacle woman is safe, Sheriff’s office says

PINNACLE — A missing Pinnacle woman has been found, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashely Scott, 40, of Pinnacle, was last seen Tuesday when she left home for a doctor’s appointment but did not show up. Her husband, Chris Scott, said when he realized she was still not home by that evening he contacted investigators.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said Ashley Scott had contacted investigators and told them she was OK. A spokesperson said she had been in contact with local law enforcement but did not disclose her location.

“Through the proper law enforcement communication methods, we have confirmed

that she is ok,” wrote Eric Cone, Chief Deputy, in a news release sent out Friday.

“Sheriff Lemons would like to thank all of the community and concerned citizens for their help in this matter. Anytime we can work with the community in such a positive manner, we are reminded how great an area we live in. This matter is considered a closed matter. The family has been notified,” Cone said Friday.

The Scotts have three children.